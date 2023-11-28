Rob Taylor snaps up seasonal double in Sunday Whitby Sea Anglers Association match
By Sunday evening a gentle SSWesterly 2-6mph breeze, deceptively cold despite the thermometer reading 10°C. Sea state was falling, 5ft Northerly swell, plenty of colour, for the all ebb match down to low water 21.15hrs, writes Peter Horbury.
Thirteen members were constantly chasing the tide, moving out on to the open scaurs, gaining access to gulleys and tangle beds.
The swell soon abated once the ebb took full hold, and on some marks ‘died a death’.
Weed, for some, was a problem at the match start, within an hour they could move marks to weed free ground.
At the scales Bernard Vasey oversaw proceedings, 53 codlings, three rocklings and a billet weighed-in.
Four ‘double-figure’ bags, Brian Harland, Steve Ingleston, Davey Turnbull but Man of the Match was Taylor whom had had an excellent nights fishing 27lb 5oz (10) including the first ‘spragg’ of the season, 7lb 10oz, for Heaviest Fish of the night.
His Heaviest Bag of Fish is the best from any member this season, as is his Heaviest Fish pipping Jason Ebison’ fish by 1lb.
Taylor now leads in the ‘Heaviest Bag of Fish and Heaviest Fish Monthly Sweeps’ with just one match left for November.
WSAA members have now passed the 1,000 lb weigh-in [636 fish giving an Av 1 lb 11 oz].
On Wednesday night, flat clam sea state saw just six codlings, three bleggs, three whitings, two rocklings and a billet caught for the poorest weigh-in to date, just 17lb 13oz.
Man of the Match was Brian Harland, Whitby, his fourth Heaviest Bag of Fish win, his best fish 2lb 3½oz was beaten by Davey Turnbull, Darlington, 2lb 12 oz, for his fourth Heaviest Fish win.
Typically the next day, Thursday, the weather changed, strong NWesterly winds whipped up big NWesterly seas. Increasingly wintery weather, snow and hard frosts being forecast.
Low pressure over Europe [anti-clockwise] was dragging the cold artic air down the NEast coastline.
Other good fish recorded on the night:-
Davey Turnbull - 5 lb 10½ oz
Dave Perrett - 4 lb 08 oz
Steve Ingleston - 3 lb 09½ oz
Brian Harland - 3 lb 07½ oz
Top ten on the Leader Board
1st - Brian Harland - 108 fish 163 lb 02 oz
2nd - Dave Perrett - 80 fish 124 lb 13 oz
3rd - Dave Hambley - 65 fish 120 lb 06 oz
4th - Rob Taylor - 44 fish 89 lb 02 oz
5th - Col Stainthorpe - 63 fish 82 lb 11 oz
6th - Ryan Collinson - 54 fish 79 lb 15 oz
7th - Davey Turnbull - 21 fish 66 lb 07 oz
8th - Peter Horbury - 41 fish 64 lb 03 oz
9th - Jason Ebison - 36 fish 53 lb 11 oz
10th - Dan Middlemas - 24 fish 52 lb 13 oz