Robbie Preston leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Commondale Fell Race

Robbie Preston led the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Commondale Fell Race

Robbie Preston was third overall and was closely followed by Matt Jones in fourth and first Over-45, Matt Machouki eighth and second Over-50. Neil Scruton closed in for the team in 30th and first Over-75, writes Mick Thompson.

As the series rules count the first three finishers only if less than 100 competitors, the club who were the first team with four to count, were placed second to Loftus and Whitby AC.

Thirty-seven club members competed in the fourth race of the Summer Handicap Series of Races held at Ravenscar on a 3.2 miles multi terrain course.

The first finisher on handicap was Val Parkin who was followed by Sam Forbes and Matt Rutt

The fastest males were; Robbie Preston, Ryan Sheader and Simon Burnley.

The fastest females were Rhona Marshall, Sarah Noble and Claire O’Neil.

Thirty club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was Nikki Carr Walls who was second female overall of 100 and also 29th overall of the 217 total.

The first male finisher was Matt Rutt who was 16th.

Other Female Results; C. O’Neil 1st Over-45. B. Macedonski 1st Over-55, M. D’Eath 2nd Over-50 with a PB, K.Wills 4th Over-40, N. Doody 5th Over-45, G. Barnard 4th Over-45, J. Miller 6th Over-50. A. Metcalfe 3rd Over-60, A. Villiers 4th Over-60, J.Hudson 5th Over-60, M. Pepworth 15th Over-50, F.Carr 4th 11-14, N. Edmond 10th Over-55, W. Pattison 18th Over-50, S, Carr 8th Over-55

Other Male Results; A.Padgham 20th, T. Carrington 29th, R. Grainger 7th Over-50, N.Millican 2nd Over-55, M.Pepworth 3rd Over-50, D. Lester 13th Over-50, P. Barnard 6th Over-55, M. Padgham 2nd Over-65, A. Blackman 9th Over-40, M.Thompson 1st Over-80, R.Gough 6th Over-70, J. Kitto 7th Over-70, S.Garlick 8th Over-55

Helpers; S. Garlick. R. Glover, Martin and Mandy Pepworth.

Fifteen club members took part in the Sewerby parkrun.

Chris Waite who was first for the club last week at Whitby was the first again in 17th overall of 296 and fourth Over-40. He was followed by his son Jacob Waite in 32nd and sixth 11-14. Both achieved PBs.

The first female finisher was Giulia Wilkins who was fourth Over-45.

Other Male Results; D. Field 9th Over-55, R. Broadley 1st Over-70, C. Wade 12th Over-60, H. Forkin 1st Over-75, A. Keenan 5th Over-75.

Other Female Results; D. Trown 4th Over-50,J. Trown 3rd Over-40, P. Elliott 6th Over-45, M. Padgham 3rd Over-60, M. Slater 2nd Over-70, E. Waite 12th Over-40.

Helpers; C. Waite and E. Waite.

Dalby Forest - Robbie Preston was 88th

Douglas Isle of Man – Harry Whitehouse was 2nd Over-70

Shepton Mallet – Martin Aston was 2nd Over-55

Chester - Hilary Casey was 4th Over-60

Darlington – Maurice Bates was 3rd Over-70

Keswick – Roy Taylor was 15th Over-60