Robbie Preston leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Dalby Parkrun

Robbie Preston shone at Dalby Parkrun

At Dalby Forest Parkrun, six club members were led by Robert Preston who finished second overall of 104 at what was his 91st of his total of 110, writes Mick Thompson.

Sarah Noble was the seventh female overall of 44.

Duncan Smart was fourth overall and the first Over-50, while David Fox was the second Over-70.

Neil Scruton was the leading Scarborough AC runner at Sewerby Parkrun

Youngster Monty Kettlewell was the fourth 11-14 and Jennie Kettlewell finished as third Over-45 runner at the Dalby course.

At Sewerby Parkrun, six club members were led by Neil Scruton who finished up in 20th overall of 139 and first Over-75 athlete.

Suzanne Villiers was the fifth Over-60.

Rising star Jacob Waite came home as the fourth 11-14, while club stalwart Harry Whitehouse was the first Over-70 runner.

Mary Slater was the second Over-70, followed by Pat Keenan as the third Over-70.

New Scarborough AC member Matt Rutt completed his 345th Parkrun after finishing fifth overall of 68 at the Cinder Track Parkrun in Whitby.

Sarah Marshall was 17th female overall and the first Over-55 runner.

At the Endcliffe Parkrun in Shefffield, Giulia Wilkins was 55th of 289 females and firth Over-45.

