Robert Preston and Julia Webb shine for Scarborough Athletic Club at Dalby Forest parkrun

Robert Preston shone at Dalby parkrun

Due to the effect of prolonged freezing weather, the Dalby Forest parkrun was the only local parkrun that took place last weekend, after safety checks took place early on Saturday morning. ​

However, Scarborough Athletic Club members found three more parkruns to participate in, with the usual favourite venues of North Yorkshire Water Park at Wykeham and Sewerby Hall being frozen off, writes Mick Thompson.

At the Dalby Forest event, with seven Scarborough Athletic Club members taking part in the five-kilometre event, Robert Preston was 22nd overall of 211.

Julia Webb led the club’s female contingent and was the second Over-60 across the finish-line on Saturday morning.

Daniel Bateson completed the Long Route of the Filey Flyer last weekend.

David Lester was the sixth Over-50, while Gillian Webster finished 50th, Sam Shepherdson 13th Over-50, Peter Shepherdson 19th Over-50 and Lesley Lester was the eighth Over-45.

At the Sardinia parkrun in South Africa, SAC athlete Lisa Kilroe was the fifth female overall of 103 and Sheldon Kilroe was the fourth Over-50.

At the Battersea parkrun in London, Scarborough AC’s Megan Lewis was 34th female overall of a massive 463 and 269th overall of 1103 finishers.

SAC star Lee Wiles was 49th overall of a large 599 entry at the Beverley Westwood parkrun.

Helen Layton was 80th female overall of 234 and 15th Over-40, while Chris Waite was 37th Over-45.

Five members of Scarborough Athletic Club joined in with 324 walkers and runners at the annual Filey Flyer event. that was hosted by the East Yorkshire branch of the Long-Distance Walking Association.

The routes of both the so named Long and Short, consist of a mixture of Coast, Moors and Wold, using parts of the Cleveland Way, Wolds Way and that are linked by footpaths, tracks and private land, starting and finishing at St John’s Church, Filey.

This year all involved braved adverse freezing weather.

In the Short Event of 16 miles, SAC’s Lisa Baker, Melanie Padgham and Cathy Moran all completed the distance.

Daniel Bateson and Nikki Edmond both completed the 23 miles of the Long Distance event