Robin Daplyn sees off Sue Wilkinson to win Harold Webb Cup at Borough Bowling Club

Borough President Andy Adamson presents Robin Daplyn and Sue Wilkinson with their prizes.

The first semi-final was a tightly contested affair that saw Robin Daplyn just edge out Gary Thornton by a 21-18 margin.

In the other even more tightly contested semi-final Sue Wilkinson came through 21-19 against Caroline Watson.

The final saw Daplyn race off into an impressive 12-1 lead.

Borough President Andy Adamson presenting the prizes at the Club Doubles.

However an equally impressive Wilkinson fought back to level the scores at 13-13.

It was Daplyn though who regained control and took the trophy 21-15.

Borough Bowling Club continued their warm ups to the upcoming crown green bowling season, which gets underway properly on Easter Monday April 1, with their annual Club Doubles competition.

Barrie Watson and Russ Turner eased past Caroline Watson and Pete Charter 21-7 in the first semi final.

The second one was a much tighter affair with some superb bowling from Sue Wilkinson and Joyce Barron to edge out Dave Waite and Ronnie Noble 21-19.

In the final it was Watson and Turner who edged their way first into a 14-8 lead and then a 19-12 lead but Barron and Wilkinson bounced back to take four points on one end and back in the fight at 16-19.