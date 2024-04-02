Rosedale battle hard to sink Wombleton Wanderers in Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy final

Rosedale battled hard to sink Wombleton Wanderers in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy final

Hosted at Mill Lane, Pickering, Rosedale took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes, scoring from a corner through Paul Allsopp.

Wombleton levelled thanks to Ryan Rivis early in the second period before Rosedale scored the decisive goal midway through the second half, an excellent volley by John Turnbull.

Rosedale’s Man of the Match was Adam Durrant, who had an outstanding performance in goal.

The Valley FC kept their hopes of chasing down the top teams in the first division alive with a 4-0 win at Bagby & Balk.

Valley are 10 points behind leaders Amotherby & Swinton, the latter having one game left – against Valley on April 20 – and Valley five matches to play, although second-placed Rosedale are also only two points off top spot with three matches to play.

Brandon Neale scored a double for Valley, with Jake Adams and Sam Westmoreland also notching for the visitors.

Ayton dug deep for a 4-3 success at Snainton.

Eric Hall led the way for the visitors with a brace of goals, with Jake Sands and Ethan Pashby adding a goal apiece, with Joe Milner (2) and Mike Webster notching for the home side in their final league game of the season.

Goal Sports won a thrilling match 5-4 at Ryedale Sports Club to keep their second division title hopes alive, super-sub Nathan Sutherland scoring a 96th-minute winner.

Lewis Hunter, Kieran Grzesiowski, Brad Cawkell and Josh Welburn also notched for the winners, with Liam Welburn (2), Ben Thompson and Dan Greaves on target for Ryedale.

Goal Sports are now four points behind leaders Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy – who have completed their campaign – and know if they win their last two matches they can secure promotion as champions.

Goldsborough won 2-1 at home to Heslerton.

Ben Watson and Jack Bowden were on target for Boro, with Sebastien Marras replying for the Blues.

Lealholm Reserves earned a 3-1 success at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

Josh Hodgson put Amotherby ahead after only eight minutes, with Elliot Naylor levelling before the break, but goals from Jake Hambley and Jake Hambley secured the three points for Lealholm.

In the Marisa Trophy first round, Fishburn Park Reserves secured a 3-1 win at home to Sinnington.

Goals from Reuben Wall, Sonny Winspear and Harry Coates fired Park to victory, with Charlie Hancock replying for the Sinners.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy won 6-3 at home to Slingsby.