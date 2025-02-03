Roy Hill hat-trick fires Barracudas to win against James Builders in Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One
Roy Hill claimed a hat-trick and doubles from Gerard Ferre and Tony Wigley ensured victory, Jacob and Harrison James replied with a point each, writes Tony Wigley.
Crazy Gang prevailed 5-4 over Cobras with doubles from Caron Holdsworth and Paul Wilkinson plus a Gavin Smithies single, but Peter Clarkson and Tony Miller hit back with a brace each for the leaders.
The Vikings hit top form as they beat Tornadoes 6-3, thanks to a Paul Harper treble, a double from Julian James and a Tom Ryan single.
John Ockenden struck twice and Hans Ebert added a single in reply.
Spin Doctors are closing the gap in the Division Two title race after their impressive 7-2 triumph over The Avengers.
Paul Harper scored another hat-trick, Jon Bell and Lindsay Harper both claimed a brace, but Mike Roebuck replied with both points for The Avengers.
The James Gang are five points clear after beating Air Benders 6-3 thanks to Jacob James’ treble, a double from Leon James and Mike Byass’ single.
John Ockenden scored twice and Tom Ryan a single in reply for second-placed Air Benders.
Mad Batters recorded their fourth victory of the season when they overcame Quality Service 6-3, Simon Bekker claimed a fine treble, Dale Rogers shot a brace and Phil Leach added one single.
Dave Brown and Luda Cronin replied for fourth-placed Service.
Delphine Kaye and Peter Clarkson won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.