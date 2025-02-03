Roy Hill hat-trick fires Barracudas to win against James Builders in Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One

Simon Bekker claimed maximum points for Mad Batters in Division Two.. Photo by Tony Wigley

Barracudas defeated a resilient James Builders 7-2 in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

​Roy Hill claimed a hat-trick and doubles from Gerard Ferre and Tony Wigley ensured victory, Jacob and Harrison James replied with a point each, writes Tony Wigley.

Crazy Gang prevailed 5-4 over Cobras with doubles from Caron Holdsworth and Paul Wilkinson plus a Gavin Smithies single, but Peter Clarkson and Tony Miller hit back with a brace each for the leaders.

The Vikings hit top form as they beat Tornadoes 6-3, thanks to a Paul Harper treble, a double from Julian James and a Tom Ryan single.

Bridlington Table Tennis League. Photo by Tony Wigley

John Ockenden struck twice and Hans Ebert added a single in reply.

Spin Doctors are closing the gap in the Division Two title race after their impressive 7-2 triumph over The Avengers.

Paul Harper scored another hat-trick, Jon Bell and Lindsay Harper both claimed a brace, but Mike Roebuck replied with both points for The Avengers.

The James Gang are five points clear after beating Air Benders 6-3 thanks to Jacob James’ treble, a double from Leon James and Mike Byass’ single.

Delphine Kaye and Peter Clarkson, winners of the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.. Photo by Tony Wigley

John Ockenden scored twice and Tom Ryan a single in reply for second-placed Air Benders.

Mad Batters recorded their fourth victory of the season when they overcame Quality Service 6-3, Simon Bekker claimed a fine treble, Dale Rogers shot a brace and Phil Leach added one single.

Dave Brown and Luda Cronin replied for fourth-placed Service.

Delphine Kaye and Peter Clarkson won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.