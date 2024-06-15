Run Scarborough athletes at Dalby Inferno race​

Local running group Run Scarborough participated in the ‘Dalby Inferno’ for Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue on June 8.​

​The event consisted of 10 5km laps on the hour every hour, for 10 hours. The first person back on the 10th and final lap is crowned the winner.

Run Scarborough took a small team, who all paced themselves well for the first nine laps. They then gave their best efforts for the final lap and managed to secure six of the top 10 places for the club.

Club runner Dominic Bond claimed first place overall, with Club Leader Paul Sutherns placing third, Jordan Oliver taking fifth place and Krista Crowther coming eighth and first female in the race.

Callum Murden and Run Leader Mike Farn took ninth and 10th places respectively.