Run Scarborough athletes sparkle at Dalby Inferno race
The event consisted of 10 5km laps on the hour every hour, for 10 hours. The first person back on the 10th and final lap is crowned the winner.
Run Scarborough took a small team, who all paced themselves well for the first nine laps. They then gave their best efforts for the final lap and managed to secure six of the top 10 places for the club.
Club runner Dominic Bond claimed first place overall, with Club Leader Paul Sutherns placing third, Jordan Oliver taking fifth place and Krista Crowther coming eighth and first female in the race.
Callum Murden and Run Leader Mike Farn took ninth and 10th places respectively.
The whole Run Scarborough team finished all 10 laps and had a great day out and they can’t wait to take it on again next year.