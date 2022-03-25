Run Scarborough running group wins Run Together Group of the Year award at the England Athletics Volunteer Awards

Run Scarborough scooped the Run Together Group of the Year award at the England Athletics Volunteer Awards.

Run Scarborough organiser Paul Sutherns said: “Winning the award means the world to us at Run Scarborough.

“We never dreamed of winning anything like this when we started the group 16 months ago.

“To have all the groups efforts recognised in such a prestigious awards has been overwhelming. It goes to show what a fantastic group and community we’ve built.

“We will continue to use running as a platform to raise money for charity, build peoples confidence, bring the community together and help people achieve things they never thought they could.”

Run Scarborough also did a 48-hour relay challenge to raise money for charity.

Sutherns said: “On Friday we started our 48-hour relay challenge. We had 90 runners taking part. The runners were paired up and had an hour slot each, to run from Scarborough Spa north along the front and back.

“At times the weather was awful but by by the end of the weekend the sun came for us.

“We finished it with a big group run.

“We did all this in aid of Saint Catherine’s and have raised over £2,500.