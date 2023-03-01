Runners and riders sets sights on point-to-point success at Charm Park

Charm Park action. Picture Richard Ponter

This meeting is run by former point to point jockeys and aim to raise money for two charities, the Injured Jockeys Fund and Racing Welfare, both of which are strong supporters of the racing industry, writes Will Milburn.

Entry is £12.50 and the postcode for the meeting is YO13 9QU.

The opening race is the Veterans Horse race for 10 year olds and up.

Pillowman was in good form last season but is seen to best effect on a sound surface and may be better suited later in the season, while Supremely Lucky has run some nice races in the North.

However Kalabaloo has plenty of ability and could be seen to good effect in the contest getting weight from her other rivals.

Selection – Kalabaloo

The second race is a maiden run over 2m 4f for 4 and 5-year-olds.

Admiral Fitz was running a respectable race when coming to grief at the last on debut and should of benefited from that, Nothinelsematter is brother to top class pointer Meldrun Lad, whilst Touch Me Not and James Baie all hail from highly respected yards and should be noted.

The one to beat is likely to be Gabrielle de Balon who was a narrow second on debut at Alnwick, with the winner going on to run a close second next time out.

Selection – Gabrielle de Balon

The Ladies Open could see the exciting return of Latenightpass to Charm Park, this former Foxhunter winner could take in this same race as last year en-route to a return to Aintree.

Threats look minimal with Debeece the main contender.

Selection – Latenightpass

The Men’s Open looks a very competitive race with recent winners including Grimthorpe Gold Cup winner Point The Way, impressive recent Askham Bryan winner Crossgalesfamegame who will be aided by his jockey’s 5lb claim and improving youngster Fascinating Rhythm.

The latter was a very easy winner last time of a very weak Intermediate but looks a horse full of potential, whilst The Unmentionable will likely force the early pace.

Selection – Crossgalesfamegame

The Restricted looks as though it could go the way of several runners, recent winners include the smooth travelling Diaboleo who boasts an impressive flat pedigree and Roan who rallied strongly to win at Duncombe Park.

The likely winner could be from the Will Easterby yard of Hollington, a very impressive winner at Askham Bryan he looks one who could quickly progress further.

Others who should have improved for their efforts this season is Il Padrino who was a distant second at the Brocklesby.

Selection – Hollington

The Open Maiden ends the day with 21 entries, Baron Nelson was a placed hurdler when with Nicky Henderson but has well over a year off the track to overcome, while newcomer Duke Account is brother to winning pointers such as Duke Nelson and is out of the prolific winning pointer Duchess Account.

Camdonian could be a decent recruit for the Jack Teal stable, with an official mark of 111 when with Dan Skelton he looks as though a maiden should be within his grasps.

