Runners from far and wide join Scarborough Athletic Club’s Sean Kelly on his final run at North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun

​A very special North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun saw runners from far and wide, including more than 60 Scarborough Athletic Club current and past members, turn out to join Sean Kelly on his final run.

SAC member Sean was recently diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and wanted to finish on a high, and on his terms so he invited friends to join him on his final run at NYWP Parkrun.

Little did he imagine the huge show of love and affection he would receive from friends, family and even complete strangers.

Having recently qualified for the World Championships with his 2hr 48 marathon and sub-60-minute 10-mile times, this was an opportunity to finally wear the England kit he’d been provided as a world championship qualifier.

This year should have seen Sean running three of the world majors in London, Berlin and New York to compete in the Abbott World Marathon Majors age championship but after his cancer diagnosis running, which has been a passion of Sean’s for many years will no longer be possible.

Sean has a love of running, and since 2009 he has used this passion to raise tens of thousands of pounds for the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity of significant importance to him and his family.

After a moving start line tribute from parkrun Run Director Chris Waite applause rang out from the huge show of support by the 270 parkrun participants, as always a mix of both runners and walkers.

Parkrun’s core values of humility, always putting family first, and being kind, caring, compassionate and empathetic is exactly why Sean chose his local Parkrun to sign off from running while he focuses on the journey ahead.

Over 60 past and present members of Scarborough AC took part in the parkrun.

First overall for the club was Nikki Carr-Walls who was 12th overall of 270 and second Female of 123. Christian Brown followed in 20th overall and fourth Over-50.

Other Female Results; B.Macedonski 6th Female Overall and 1st Over-60, C. Sherwood 5th Over-55, M.Fletcher 4th Over-45, K. Rawlinson 6th Over-55, K. Dannerole 5th Overr-50, F. Hethershaw 6th Over-50, L. Bourne 7th Over-50, D. Trown 8th Over-50, L. Hindhaugh 1st Over-65, J. Clayton 1st Over-60, N. Kidd 4th Over-40, N.Doody 9th Over-50, C. Bilton 6th Over-45, L. Hewitt 16th Over-50, R.Frank 11th Over-50, S.Field 7th Over-60, S. Kingscott 8th Over-55, B. Amos 6th Over-40, D. Anderson 8th Over-60, S. Shepherdson 8th Over-50, A. Mretcalfe 9th Over-60, D. Hopper 14th Over-50, C.Metcalfe 15th Over-50, E. Fordyce 10th Over-55, L. Baker-12th Over-45, J. Macey-Hewitt 7th Over-40, T. Mace 13th Over-55, N. Edmond 16th Over-55, L. Hinchliffe 20th Over-50, J. Fish 10th Over-60, H. Casey 12th Over-60, A.Kitto 2nd Over-70, S. Vaughan 14th Over-45

Other Male Results; M. Heaton 20th, G.Casey 36th, C. Allen 2nd Over-65, P. Shepherdson 10th Over-50, A. Padghan 69th, M. Pepworth 6th Over-55, Sean Kelly 10th Over-55, A. Gough 6th Over-40, I Fletcher 7th Over-40, C. Bourne 11th Over-55, D. Field.5th Over-60, W. Anderson 96th, D. Lester 5th Over-50, D. Hepples 7th Over-45, C. Clayton 12th Over-55, M. May 7th Over-60, G. Hewitt 16th Over-50, A. Hopper 13th Over-55, P. Barnard 14th Over-55, M. Padgham 9th Over-65, M. Whiteley 10th Over-65, M. Thompson 1st Over-80

Helpers; Carey Bilton, David and Susan Bond, Hilary Casey, Robert Glover, Mik Lambert, Mandy and Martin Pepworth, Chris and Jacob Waite.

Scarborough AC’s Kevin Archer competed in the British Masters Indoors Athletics Championships, held at the North London Lea Valley Stadium.

In the 800m final for Men’s Over-70 athletes, Kevin achieved his fastest time this year of 2.41.04 to be crowned British Champion.