Dylan Goldsmith with his Heaviest Fish 4 lb 15½ oz

Locally we had snow showers from first light continuing during the day, causing traffic to grind to a halt with many accidents, Lythe Bank was for shut for a few hours while gritters worked and cars were towed out of hedge backs.

Similar problems at Pond Hill, Scarborough, Blue Bank, Sleights, old winter favourites.

Sea state Northerly, thick with colour, the biggest sea we have had this season, it had grown throughout the day to over 11ft, and surging. NNWesterly wind gusting 21mph, it was an extremely cold night -3°C possibly -7°C with the wind chill.

“The coldest conditions I’ve ever fished” exclaimed Ryan Collinson.

Fishing the last hour of flood and over top of tide on such a big sea was never going to be easy, with the added weather, some started the match then opted to join those already in Sofa Hole, texting-in “Gone home”.

Just 13 (tried to) fish with seven weighing-in 18 codlings 39lb 7oz.

First to the weigh-in Davey Turnbull, was keen to make his way back to Darlington, three codlings - 8lb 6oz, best 3lb 6 oz.

Man of the Match, his fourth, new member Ryan Collinson, Robin Hood’s Bay, six codlings, an ounce short of a ‘double-figure bag’ - 9lb 15oz.

