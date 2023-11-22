Whitby Sea Anglers Association held its annual one day Open match on Sunday with a top first place prize of £500 sponsored by Wilf Noble Plant Hire & Construction, Ruswarp.

The Whitby Sea Anglers Association Open winner Ryan Collinson with Chairman William Atkinson. PHOTO BY PETER HORBURY

Eighty-nine seniors and five juniors fished from 10am until 4pm between the boundaries of Skinningrove Beck to Coble Landing, Filey, writes Peter Horbury.

The sea state was less than favourable, flat calm save possibly 1ft SEasterly at best.

Water coloured varied from thick to crystal clear.

The WSAA Open winner Ryan Collinson, of Robin Hood's Bay. PHOTO BY PETER HORBURY

The day started bright with a mackerel sky, a strengthening off the land SWesterly wind [gusting 30mph], with rain forecast for later in the afternoon.

Fishing the ebb to low water 13.54hrs [Whitby] the scaurs soon opened up for anglers to venture out and fish the tangle beds and gulleys.

The tide turned quickly and what swell was evident was soon lost in the flood.

The darkening skies (2pm) soon became inclement with rain showers and drizzle for the rest of the day.

For some it was a biteless match but Ryan Collinson, Robin Hood’s Bay, reported it was a fish on both his first two casts.

Late afternoon weigh-masters Bernard Vasey and Jason Ebison had set up the prize and raffle prize tables in Whitby Rifle Club before setting up a gazebo, under which to carry out the all-important weigh-in aided by WSAA Chairman William Atkinson.

The winner of the 44th Annual Open was WSAA Member Ryan Collinson of Robin Hood’s Bay, with 11lb 15½oz (5), and winner of the £500 cash first prize which was kindly sponsored by Wilf Noble Plant Hire & Construction, Ruswarp.

Collinson also picked up the prize for second Heaviest Fish in the Superpool 4lb 14oz.

Superpool: split two/thirds and one/third for the top two Heaviest Fish [£116 and£58] 1st place - Andy Crowe, Scarborough - 5 lb 08 oz - codling, 2nd place - Ryan Collinson, Robin Hood’s Bay - 4 lb 14 oz - codling.

Of the 94 competitors 28 weighed-in - 161 lb 04 oz - Av Fish - 2 lb 02 oz from 77 assorted fish.

There were 43 codlings, 13 wrasse, 11 billets, 4 pollock, 3 flat fish, 3 bleggs, and one haddock.

1st - Ryan Collinson, Robinhoods Bay - 3 codlings, 1 billet, 1 wrasse 11 lb 15½ oz

2nd - Andrew Clarke, Middlesbrough - 2 codlings, 2 billets, 1 wrasse 10 lb 15 oz

3rd - Freddie Barker, Scarborough - 3 codlings, 1 wrasse 10 lb 13½ oz

4th - Rob Allison, Liverton - 2 codlings, 1 billet 10 lb 12½ oz

5th - Mark Thomas, Scarborough - 2 codlings, 2 pollock 9 lb 07½ oz

6th - Colin Stainthorpe, Whitby - 4 codlings, 1 wrasse 9 lb 03 oz

7th - Andy Crow, Scarborough - 2 codlings, 3 bleggs 9 lb 02½ oz

8th - Simon Dixon, Seaham - 3 codlings 8 lb 08½ oz

9th - Danny Middlemas, Whitby - 1 codling, 1 pollock, 1 wrasse 8 lb 01½ oz

10th - Mick Chadwick, Stainton Dale - 3 2 codlings, 1 wrasse 6 lb 12 oz

11th - Corky Agar - 2 codlings, 1 billet, 1 wrasse 6 lb 08 oz

12th - Kev Thompson, Beverley - 1 codling, 1 billet, 1 wrasse 6 lb 04½ oz

13th* - Brian Harland, Whitby - 1 codling, 1 pollock 5 lb 13 oz

14th - Mike Vasey, Whitby - 2 wrasse 5 lb 04½ oz

15th - Dave Hambley, Staithes - 3 codlings 5 lb 04 oz

16th - Martin Wilding, Scarborough - 1 codling 4 lb 09 oz

17th* - Brad Chapman, Guisborough - 1 codling 4 lb 05 oz

18th = Alfie Cockburn (Jnr), Brotton - 3 flat fish, 2 billets 4 lb 03 oz

18th = Dylan Goldsmith, Whitby - 1 codling, 1 wrasse 4 lb 03 oz

20th - Terry Walker, Chester - 1 codling, 1 wrasse 3 lb 14 oz

21st* - Blake Arliss (Jnr), Filey - 2 codlings, 1 billet 3 lb 13½ oz

22nd - Steve Ingleston, Whitby - 2 codlings 2 lb 14 oz

23rd - Gary Wright, Middlesbrough - 1 wrasse 2 lb 02½ oz

24th - Peter Talbot, Scarborough - 1 haddock, 1 billet 1 lb 15½ oz

25th - Phil Arliss, Filey - 1 codling 1 lb 09 oz

26th - Farron Truman, Whitby - 1 codling 1 lb 01 oz

27th = Paul Kilpatrick, Aisalby - 1 billet 14½ oz

27th = Callum Hudson, Skelton - 1 codling 14½ oz

* Special Placed Prizes as listed on the poster

Juniors: 1st - Alfie Cockburn, Brotton - [18th = overall] - 3 flat fish, 2 billets - 4 lb 03 oz; 2nd - Blake Arliss, Filey - [21st overall] - 2 codlings, 1 billet - 3 lb 13½ oz

Heaviest Flat Fish £25 sponsored by WSAA Member Rich Deadman

Alfie Cockburn (Jnr) - 14 oz

The better fish after the Superpool:-

3rd - Simon Dixon, Seaham - 4 lb 12 oz - codling

4th - Brian Harland, Whitby - 4 lb 11½ oz - pollock

5th - Martin Wilding, Scarborough - 4 lb 09 oz - codling

6th - Rob Allison, Liverton - 4 lb 08½ oz - codling

7th - Danny Middlemas, Whitby - 4 lb 07½ oz - pollock

8th = Brad Chapman, Guisborough - 4 lb 05 oz - codling

8th = Freddie Barker, Scarborough - 4 lb 05 oz - codling

10th - Mick Chadwick, Stainton Dale - 4 lb 03 oz - codling

11th - Mark Thomas, Scarborough - 3 lb 11½ oz - pollock

12th - Mike Vasey, Whitby - 2 lb 15½ oz - codling

13th - Dave Hambley, Staithes - 2 lb 02½ oz - codling