Action from the Extreme Hill Climb at Kilburn. PHOTO BY PW PICS

​The weather stayed fair for the afternoon as the riders competed in various classes split by age and type of motorcycle over two hills.

The under 16 Youth class were first to take to the hill with a closely fought class who completed a hill which defeated many adult riders. George Hird eventually took the honours from local rider Sam Thompson.

The trials and twinshock class saw a wide variety of machines from crowd favourite the 1960 “Yamonda” to modern trials bikes.

A rider tackles the Pickering & District Motor Club Extreme Hill Climb.

The victor was Jason Lainton on his Gas Gas after Pete Wyldbore narrowly avoided getting tangled in the tapes on the lower slope of the hill.

The MX class were next up the gnarly hill, there were some closely fought races with Matt Wakefield emerging from the dust as the eventual winner.

The MX class up the extreme hill put on a spectacular show, Ryedale rider Dan Peace claimed victory over previous winner Alex Collings in a closely fought best of three final.

Club President Matt Stubbings said “The crowds went wild watching the thrills and spills on the hills. We are looking to bring the hill climb back for 2024.

"A huge thank you to all the riders, spectators, caterers, and landlords for their ongoing support and to our volunteers for the time and effort which goes into these events.”