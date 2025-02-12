​​Samantha Wright shines as Whitby Hockey Club Ladies earn win at Durham City

Whitby Ladies won 3-0 at Durham City. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Whitby Hockey Club Ladies earned a superb 3-0 win at Durham City on Saturday.

Whitby came out determined with Nic Kent working tirelessly in the middle, creating numerous opportunities. Abbie Dixon held the ball strong in the attack applying pressure to Durham’s defence and shortly came Whitby’s first goal.

The ladies continued to drive, Amber Jenkins made some brilliant tackles, hassling the opposition to send a ball through to Zara Noble who made some powerful runs up the pitch taking on the opposition as Whitby were hungry for a second goal.

Durham managed to make a break which was intercepted by Danielle Walker who held the team together at the back alongside Kirsty Dixon who deflected any shot on goal. A strong ball through from Walker was received by Georgie Stevenson who stormed the pitch and fired the ball into the back of the net.

Georgia Stevenson netted for Whitby in the win at Durham. Photos by Brian Murfield

City made changes and entered the second half determined but Whitby continued to work as a unit, pressing the opposition.

Paling and Hill worked relentlessly pushing the ball from the defence up towards Russell and Lodge in midfield who made some brilliant runs up the wing to Rose Hall and Anya Legg.

With seven minutes remaining Whitby found a break and the ball travelled up the wing where it was crossed to player of the match Samantha Wright who swept the ball into the back of net.

Whitby Ladies hope to continue their winning streak with a double match weekend next week.

Danby Ladies 1s lost 2-1 at home to North Shields. Photos by Brian Murfield

Danby Ladies 1s lost 2-1 at home to North Shields.

Danby started strong from the opening whistle keen to dominate the game.

North Shields seemed to be on the back foot, and struggling to cope with the sustained pressure coming from the midfielders, with Sarah Thompson and Issy Hogarth linking well down the left wing.

Danby were awarded a penalty flick after a Shields player blocked a goalbound ball with her body on the line. Kath Hogarth stepped up but her effort was denied by the keeper.

Player of the match Rosie Hogarth and Pippa Middlemas joined the action from defence to create an attacking overload, Danby won a penalty corner, which Kate Charters sunk into the top of the net from a powerful ball in from Sarah Thompson.

Shields were sharp on the counter attack, resulting in a period of sustained pressure on the Danby defence.

The visitors had several penalty corners awarded but the fast running duo of Alice Hogarth and Christine Tarrant denied any attempts, along with some agile saves from Catherine Adamson, in goal for her second game of the day.

The action was end to end with Danby creating several more chances, with Deb Callaghan creating problems for the Shields defenders.

Following a positive half-time team-talk from captain Katie Hodgson, sidelined due to injury, Danby returned to the pitch determined to continue create chances.

Creative movement from Erin Hodgson led to more chances at goal, but the visitors held strong to keep the ball out.

Midway through the second half three Shields attackers broke free with the ball, weaving up the pitch culminating in a goal. Unfortunately Shields overwhelmed Danby defence, despite brave tackles from Emma Hare and Tarrant, to secure a second goal.

Danby advanced up the pitch in the dying minutes, but were unable to convert the penalty corner they were awarded into a score.