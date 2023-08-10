Sarah Noble hits top form at Outlaw Triathlon Iron Man event in Nottingham

Sarah Noble at the Outlaw Triathlon Iron Man event.

Her recent training paid off when improving her début time by 18 minutes, with a sub 15-hour gun time of 14.59.27 and despite windy conditions with gusts of over 30 miles per hour.

Event splits; 2.4 miles swim 1.27.10 - 112 miles bike 7.18.01 - 26.2 miles marathon 5.51.46, writes Mick Thompson.

Nineteen SAC members ran the ‘Run for All’ races in York.

The Scarborough AC runners at the York Run for All 10K race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fastest overall club member was Glyn Hewitt who clocked 39.21. He was followed by Dale Hepples in 41.34 and Megan Lewis, the fastest of the SAC females in 42.01.

Other male results; A. Padgham 43.57 PB, P. Chapman 46.31, T. Carrington 47.56, D. Lester 51.13 PB, A. Atkinson 51.50 PB, M. Pepworth 52.58, D. Field 56.58, A. Doody 56.58.

Other female results; C. O’Neil 46.27 PB, N. Doody 51.50, A. Kitto 59.52, L. Lester 62.53, J. Fish 63.40, L. Hinchliffe 65.02, J. Wiles 68.13, M. Pepworth 88.28.

Two club members competed in the Hardmoors Farndale 10K including three very steep climbs and boggy fields.

More of the Scarborough AC runners who completed the York Run For All 10K.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Southwick finished 10th overall and 5th O40 in 1.18.44. Paul Thompson followed in 12th overall in 1.21.48. He was also 2nd O60 but headed the 1st O50 by 3 minutes.

Kevin Hutchings finished 13th O55 in 50.49 in the Hopwood Trot, a 5.5 miles multi-terrain race at Middleton, Greater Manchester.