Scalby Tennis Club Men’s B team secure promotion from Driffield League Division 7

Jack Boddy in action for Scalby Tennis Club's Men's A team.

Scalby Tennis Club teams experienced a challenging week across the leagues, with several tough results denting promotion and survival hopes.

However, there was positive news for the Men’s B team, who secured promotion with another solid performance, writes Richard Stacey.

The Men’s B team brought some good news, securing promotion from Division 7 with a confident 7-2 win over second-placed Driffield Rec D at home.

Captain Simon Boddy, playing alongside Rob Tucker – making a welcome return to the team – led by example, winning all three of their rubbers.

Tony Owen and Steve Jepson and Gerald Smith and Chris Northey both contributed two points each.

The result confirms promotion in their first season together as a squad.

The Men’s A team lost 8-1 at Cherry Burton and look set to be relegated from Division 1.

With regular players unavailable only two pairs made the trip: Jack Boddy and Alex Wray, and Mark Whitlegg and Toby Shaw, Boddy and Wray earning the only point.

Scalby’s Mixed A team lost 8-1 at Driffield LTC A on Tuesday night in a match that was important for both teams’ promotion hopes.

Persistent rain meant that only two pairs could play on hard courts, while Louise Tomlinson and Toby Shaw had to contend with a slippery grass court. All rubbers started at 2-2 due to weather delays.

Scalby were unable to get into their stride, Steph Pride and Mark Whitlegg picking up the team’s only point.

On Wednesday evening, Scalby’s Ladies A team hosted Malton A.

The match was able to go ahead after the rain cleared just in time, but the team faced a tough challenge against a well-organised Malton side.

Louise Tomlinson and Maaike Karrimans played well to secure two points for Scalby, while Magda Phillips and Helen Flinton added another. Despite their efforts, the team fell to a 6-3 defeat.

With only one match remaining, Scalby’s Ladies A are unlikely to avoid relegation from Division 1.