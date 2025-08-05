Supporters watching Scalby Tennis Club Men's Team in action against Cherry Burton B.

Scalby Tennis Club Mixed A came up just short in a tightly contested home Driffield and District Tennis League fixture against Driffield Rec on Tuesday evening, eventually losing 5-4 in an enjoyable match played in fine summer conditions on the hard courts.

Driffield arrived with a point to prove after losing the reverse fixture earlier in the season and were determined to leave with the win. However, the home side pushed them all the way, with plenty of high-quality tennis on show across all three pairings.

Helen Creaser led the way for Scalby, delivering an excellent individual performance to claim two of her three rounds, supported well by Rich Stacey. The pair gelled quickly and played some sharp, attacking tennis, particularly in the middle round which they won convincingly.

Louise Tomlinson and Jack Boddy also put in a strong shift, matching Helen and Rich with two wins of their own. Their consistency and court coverage proved key in a close opening round and they backed it up with a clinical finish in the third.

Unfortunately, Steph Pride and Toby Shaw couldn’t quite turn effort into points on the night. Despite pushing every game to the wire and playing with great determination, they were edged out in all three rounds, meaning Driffield Rec took the overall win by a single round.

Scalby Mixed A now look ahead to a postponed double-header against Hutton Cranswick, a win there would secure promotion to Division 1 – a fitting end to a solid season.

Elsewhere, Scalby Ladies A travelled to Pocklington A for what was always going to be a tough challenge against the league leaders.

The home side showed their strength throughout, running out 8-1 winners.

Steph Pride and Cath Read continued to build on their promising partnership, playing some positive tennis but unable to get the better of any of the experienced Pocklington pairs.

Helen Flinton and Magda Phillips also battled hard and showed good court chemistry, but they too found chances limited against consistent opposition.

It was left to team captain Louise Tomlinson and her regular partner Maaike Karrimans to rescue something for Scalby.

After two early defeats, they raised their level in the final round to secure a hard-earned point and avoid the dreaded bagel.

On Thursday, Scalby Men’s A hosted Cherry Burton B in a match between two sides already confirmed for relegation but keen to end the season on a positive note.

There was a welcome return for Gareth Mason, who teamed up with debutant Steve Jepson.

The pair settled in quickly, winning two rounds, including a crucial final rubber that nudged Scalby ahead overall.

Toby Hillier and Mark Whitlegg resumed their early-season partnership and were similarly effective, also winning two rounds with steady, composed play, mixed with some great net play.

With the match still in the balance, Jack Boddy and Alex Wray took on Cherry Burton’s strongest pair in the final round.

After a slow start, the duo found their rhythm at 3-3 and closed out the set in style, sealing a 7-2 win for Scalby.

The two teams will meet again next season in Division 2, both hoping to make a swift return to the top tier.