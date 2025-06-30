Scalby Tennis Club Mixed A team net 7-2 win against Beverley
On Tuesday evening, the Mixed A team won 7-2 at home to Beverley Town.
Scalby fielded a strong line-up and got off to a solid start.
Regulars Maaike Karrimans and Bob McNamara were consistent throughout, winning all three of their rubbers.
Louise Tomlinson and Rich Stacey also had a good night, taking all three of their matches, dropping only eight games in total.
Debutant Steph Pride made a promising start, pairing with Mark Whitlegg to contribute a point and round off the win.
With only a few matches left, Scalby now look in a good position to retain their Division 2 status, with another win or two likely to confirm it.
Wednesday saw the Ladies team take on Long Riston at home.
Having been well beaten by the same opposition earlier in the season, Scalby were looking for a better showing – and they delivered.
Louise Tomlinson and Maaike Karrimans led the way again, helping the team to a 2-1 lead after the first round, and adding another point in the second.
Helen Flinton and Helen Neal gave solid support, picking up two rubbers, while Steph Pride and Magda Phillips added another. With the match already decided going into the final round, Tomlinson and Karrimans added a final win to complete a well-earned 6-3 result.
The week concluded with matches for both men’s teams.
The Men’s A team lost 7-2 at home against a strong Brandesburton A side.
Mark Whitlegg and Toby Hillier managed to get a point on the board, as did Jack Boddy and Alex Wray, but it was a frustrating night for Bob McNamara and Rich Stacey, who were unable to add to the total.
In contrast, the second-placed Men’s B team enjoyed a good evening, winning 7-2 at Driffield Rec C to stay in the promotion race.
They went into the match hoping to repeat their earlier home win, and they did just that.
Captain Simon Boddy and Toby Shaw led by example, winning all three of their rubbers, while Steve Jepson and Tony Owen, along with Chris Northey and Steve McNamara, each contributed two.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.