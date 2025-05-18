Scalby Tennis Club’s Mixed A team net superb 9-0 victory against Driffield LTC B

Scalby and Driffield LTC Mixed Teams line up before their Driffield Tennis League match.

Scalby Tennis Club enjoyed a superb week on court, notching up two good wins in the Driffield League.

The Mixed A team produced a commanding 9-0 victory at home against Driffield LTC B, showing strength, consistency and excellent teamwork throughout. All three pairings secured maximum points in a display that underlined Scalby’s depth and quality.

Maiike Karrimans, combined well with Bob McNamara, to keep their opponents on the back foot. Helen Neal, partnering Mark Whitelegg were also too strong for the away team.

The established pairing of Louise Tomlinson and Rich Stacey completed the whitewash with three wins.

Driffield battled and the match was played in a great spirit throughout but they were unable to register a win against the home side’s all-round strength.

Scalby Mixed are currently at the top of Division 2 but there are still plenty of matches to go so attention turns to next week’s visit to Long Riston.

Later in the week, the Men’s A team faced a much closer contest against local rivals Hackness & Scarborough, eventually edging a 6-3 win in a thrilling, high-quality match that went right to the wire.

Each of Scalby’s three pairs contributed two points apiece in what was a real team effort.

McNamara and Stacey continued their partnership, despite losing a closely-contested first round to father and son Jim and Liam Mellor. Tobi Hillier and Gareth Mason are becoming a formidable pairing in a strong division and that showed throughout the evening with a mix of precision passing shots and some great reaction volleys.

However, it was the scratch pair of Alex Wray and Simon Boddy who deserve a special mention. Boddy, called up from the Men’s B team following an early season injury to his son and Team Captain, Jack, was exceptional. He and Wray could have won all three rubbers and only some great play from Roger Amstell and Tom Hunt denied them a clean sweep.

The match was played in excellent spirit, both teams very familiar with their opposite numbers and everything was still to play for going into the third round. Scalby held firm in the final round to take a well-earned win.

With two victories in the same week, Scalby have laid down a strong marker for the season ahead and will look to build on this momentum.