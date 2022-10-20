Winner Harry Butterworth, heads toward the finish-line at the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K Full report and more photos on page60 PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER

Butterworth, who has lived in Scalby for all of his life, raced to victory ahead of fellow local youngster Jackson Smith of Scarborough Athletic Club in Sunday morning’s race.

The former Scalby School and Scarborough 6th Form College student made the long trip up from Cardiff last weekend to take part in the annual McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k race in his home town.

Butterworth, who is an accomplished junior triathlete, frequently represents Great Britain in this multi-sport discipline.

He is an athlete on the National Triathlon Performance Centre Wales and is a student studying Civil Engineering at Cardiff University.

Butterworth is also a former member of Scarborough Swimming Club, Scarborough Paragon Cycling Club and Scarborough Athletic Club.

The weather conditions were favourable on Sunday morning, but with a stiff breeze for the 10- kilometre course, which saw over 1,500 runners take on the course that started and finished at the Scarborough Spa and took in the beautiful coastal views of the North and South Bays, cutting in through the Open Air Theatre with the turning point close to Scarborough Sea Life Centre.

Despite the early hot pace from a leading group of around 10 athletes, Butterworth took a decisive lead within the first kilometre and was never challenged throughout the race, coming home to cross the line in a time of 33 minutes and six seconds (a pace average of 5 minutes 20 seconds/mile).

Butterworth led his closest rival, Scarborough AC youngster Smith, by 1 minute 24 seconds.

The youngster made the return trip to Cardiff later the same day and resumes his studies and training ready for the start of the multisport triathlon.