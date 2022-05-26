Scarborough 6th Form College's unbeaten netball stars snap up double success

EVENING STARS: The Scarborough 6th Form College Stingrays won the Scarborough League Division Two title

The college’s Sports Enrichment Co-Ordinator Chris Machen said: “Our netball teams have had a good season this year.

“Our first team have won the AoC Sport Yorkshire East League A. They were unbeaten all season scoring a total of 473 goals in the process.

“The stand-out player was captain, Matilda Tomlinson.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our Scarborough and District Evening League team the ‘Stingrays’ finished top of Division Two and again were undefeated.

“The Stingrays scored an incredible 581 goals between Iliana Legkou and Anna Bowman with fantastic work all over the pitch from Jess Wells, Autumn Head, Abi Bowman, Liv Perrin, Eleanor Lofts, Charlotte Smith, and Amelia Jenkinson.”

The Scarborough Sixth Form College second team also came very close to winning their respective league also.

Machen added: “They came joint top of the AoC Sport Yorkshire league B with Franklin (Grimsby) College but unfortunately lost out on goal difference.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONS: The Scarborough 6th Form College netball first team won the AoC Sport Yorkshire East League A title

“Both teams have excelled this year under the coaching of Charlotte Sixsmith and Hayley Watson. The fantastic fitness levels have showed across the four College teams (two evening league) this year.

“Such has been the hunger to play netball from college students, there has seen to be a need to start a third team also that acts as a development squad for the first and second teams.