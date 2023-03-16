Scarborough ABC boxer Joe Marshall secures Yorkshire Schools Championship title treble

Scarborough ABC boxer Joe Marshall completed a treble of Yorkshire Schools Championship wins

Fourteen-year-old Marshall took part in the championships at Bridlington Sports Centre, where he met a very recent opponent in Ben Tytek, of Track & Fitness Boxing Club, Beverley.

When the two boxers first met Marshall won a split, points decision, and as such hoped to take a psychological advantage into the return, with the Yorkshire Championship at stake.

As the first bell sounded, Marshall immediately took the fight to Tytek, working behind a strong jab, forcing the Beverley boxer onto his back foot. As the round progressed both young men worked hard but it appeared that it was Marshall who was able to land the more telling blows throughout.

Into the second round and both boxers increased their work rate, with Tytek landing quality shots to the body of the advancing Marshall, however the determined Scarborough boxer continued to score with impressive shots of his own and to possibly edge the round.

Into the third and final round, Marshall was again fast out the blocks, working behind a tight defence, throwing impressive combination shots. To his credit, Tytek, also dug deep as both boxers exchanged quality shots throughout the session roared on by the crowd until the final bell rung out.

Both boxers then had a nervous wait before the decision was announced and Marshall's hand then raised by the referee, as he was again awarded a split decision victory, winning his third Yorkshire Championship in as many years.

