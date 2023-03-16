News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
20 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Scarborough ABC boxer Joe Marshall secures Yorkshire Schools Championship title treble

Scarborough ABC boxer and Eskdale School pupil Joe Marshall claimed victory at the Yorkshire Schools Boxing Championships in Bridlington.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read
Scarborough ABC boxer Joe Marshall completed a treble of Yorkshire Schools Championship wins
Scarborough ABC boxer Joe Marshall completed a treble of Yorkshire Schools Championship wins
Scarborough ABC boxer Joe Marshall completed a treble of Yorkshire Schools Championship wins

Fourteen-year-old Marshall took part in the championships at Bridlington Sports Centre, where he met a very recent opponent in Ben Tytek, of Track & Fitness Boxing Club, Beverley.

When the two boxers first met Marshall won a split, points decision, and as such hoped to take a psychological advantage into the return, with the Yorkshire Championship at stake.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the first bell sounded, Marshall immediately took the fight to Tytek, working behind a strong jab, forcing the Beverley boxer onto his back foot. As the round progressed both young men worked hard but it appeared that it was Marshall who was able to land the more telling blows throughout.

Into the second round and both boxers increased their work rate, with Tytek landing quality shots to the body of the advancing Marshall, however the determined Scarborough boxer continued to score with impressive shots of his own and to possibly edge the round.

Most Popular

Into the third and final round, Marshall was again fast out the blocks, working behind a tight defence, throwing impressive combination shots. To his credit, Tytek, also dug deep as both boxers exchanged quality shots throughout the session roared on by the crowd until the final bell rung out.

Both boxers then had a nervous wait before the decision was announced and Marshall's hand then raised by the referee, as he was again awarded a split decision victory, winning his third Yorkshire Championship in as many years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BridlingtonScarborough