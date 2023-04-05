Scarborough ABC duo Harry Sheader and Joe Cappleman snap up excellent victories in the North East

Scarborough ABC's Joe Cappleman, left, beat Bobby Pattison

Fourteen-year-old Harry Sheader entered the ring to face local Darlington boxer, Elijah Johnson of the Ward-Degans Boxing Club.

From the first bell Sheader made good use of his jab to set up some eye catching blows and appeared to take the first round. As the second round commenced, it appeared that Johnson had obviously been instructed to take the fight to the Scarborough boxer, as he flew out of his corner and immediately looked to land shots on the slightly taller Sheader. However, Sheader kept his cool before again establishing his jab as he then began to land heavily with his backhand on an advancing opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into the third and final round Sheader again refused to be drawn into close quarters as he effectively moved around the ring behind long range solid shots. Consequently when the final bell rung, there was little surprise when Sheader was given a unanimous points victory.

Scarborough ABC teenager Harry Sheader claimed a superb win

Only seven weeks ago, Scarborough ABC's 17-year-old Joe Cappleman lost a close-fought, split points decision to District Youth BC's Bobby Pattison in the semi finals of the Youth National Championships.

As such revenge was very much in Cappleman's mind when he entered the ring to again face Pattison in his home town of Washington, Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before a full crowd both boxers resumed where they had previously left off, with no quarter asked or given, as heavy blows were immediately exchanged.

The notable difference on this occasion appeared to be how the Scarborough boxer managed to frequently switch his attack from head to body with good success.

Into the second round both boxers maintained a high work-rate, much to the delight and appreciation of the crowd throughout a close fought round.

Determined not to leave anything to chance, Cappleman poured every last ounce of his energy into the final round, as he forced Pattison onto the backfoot, as he again, tellingly, targeted his opponents body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad