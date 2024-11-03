​Scarborough ABC rising star Danny Kelwick shines in win at Hartlepool

Danny Kelwick earned a brilliant win at Hartlepool.

​Scarborough ABC boxer, Danny Kelwick, made a return visit to Hartlepool’s Mayfair Centre to face Emre Ozbay, of the New Welfare Hartlepool Boxing Club.

In front of a packed crowd, it was a determined looking Kelwick that entered the ring.

As the first bell rang out, both boxers took to the centre of the ring but it was the shorter, stocky Ozbay who immediately fired off meaningful looking shots from his southpaw stance.

Straight away, an alert Kelwick sidestepped the attack and countered effectively with fast, crisp, shots of own.

The Scarborough boxer continued to pepper his opponent with sharp long range shots for the duration of the first round, before moving out of range to avoid any counter punches.

Into the second round, Kelwick dominating matters from long range, but now with more frequency.

To his credit, Ozbay dug in and tried to land heavy blows, but appeared to struggle to avoid punishment as Kelwick maintained his workrate and movement.

When a frustrated Ozbay, tried slipping Kelwick’s jabs, he was getting caught with clever uppercuts before the round ended.

Into the third and final round, Ozbay was quickly off his stool and straight on the attack, as if looking to press for a stoppage victory. Kelwick refused to be flustered and stuck to the plan of working behind the jab, keeping distance between himself and his opponent.

Then with only a minute remaining Kelwick seemed to find another gear as Ozbay looked tired. Kelwick began to press forward, throwing fast combinations as he pinned Ozbay against the ropes.

When the final bell chimed, both boxers received applause from the crowd and the referee Mark Hodgson.

The judges decision was a unanimous points decision, rightly awarded to a jubilant Kelwick.

