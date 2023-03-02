Scarborough ABC teenager Riley Wilford wins on competitive debut in Hull
Scarborough ABC’s Riley Wilford made his competitive boxing debut in Hull against Rivaldo Peta.
From the first bell Wilford pressed forward in an effort to negate the height and reach advantage Vulcan BC’s Peta had over him. However, the Hull boxer appeared to land the cleaner shots, particularly a crisp left hand jab that caused problems for Wilford as the local boxer appeared to edge the opening session.
Moving into the second round Wilford increased his work rate and used better footwork to cut the ring down and land effective shots to the head and body of Peta, who tried to keep moving behind his jab.
Both knew they had to win the final round, but Wilford appeared to want it that little bit more as he took control landing clean, heavy, scoring blows throughout the round.
As the final bell sounded both boxers were congratulated by the ref and received great applause from the crowd, a close-fought, split points decision was awarded to Wilford.