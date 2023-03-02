Scarborough ABC teenager Riley Wilford wins on competitive debut in Hull

Riley Wilford won on his boxing debut.

​From the first bell Wilford pressed forward in an effort to negate the height and reach advantage Vulcan BC’s Peta had over him. However, the Hull boxer appeared to land the cleaner shots, particularly a crisp left hand jab that caused problems for Wilford as the local boxer appeared to edge the opening session.

Moving into the second round Wilford increased his work rate and used better footwork to cut the ring down and land effective shots to the head and body of Peta, who tried to keep moving behind his jab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both knew they had to win the final round, but Wilford appeared to want it that little bit more as he took control landing clean, heavy, scoring blows throughout the round.