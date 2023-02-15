Scarborough ABC trio Riley Wilford, Danny Kelwick and Joe Marshall shine at Hull show

Scarborough ABC's Danny Kelwick and Joe Marshall (dark hair), with Riley Wilford at the front.

Boxing at the K23 Complex, 13-year-old Riley Wilford was involved in a skills, non-scoring, bout with local boxer Jacob Gibb (Copperbox ABC).

Skills bouts allow young boxers perform, in front of a crowd and gain experience, under the control and direction of a referee.

Over the three rounds Wilford demonstrated a good variation of blows and excellent footwork before the bout was concluded to great applause.

Next into the ring for Scarborough was Danny Kelwick (13) against another Copperbox ABC boxer, Alfie Smith.

From the first bell Kelwick took the action to the fast-footed Smith in an effort to take early control and appeared to do just that with a fast, accurate jab. As the bout progressed Kelwick appeared to land the more telling blows as he cut the ring down, before firing off combination shots at Smith.

Moving into the final round both boxers were roared on by an appreciative crowd and again it was Kelwick who produced a greater variety of punches to finish strongly and seal a unanimous points decision on the judges card.

Scarborough's Joe Marshall (14) then faced undefeated Beverley boxer Ben Tytek.

As the first bell sounded both boxers tried to command control of the centre of the ring as heavy blows were exchanged. However it appeared evident that it was Marshall who was able to use his greater experience and better defence to evade punches in order to then land his own heavy shots and force Tytek onto his back foot.

This appeared to set the pattern for the remainder of an action-packed three rounds of good quality boxing.

As the rounds passed Marshall's confidence grew as he trapped his opponent on the ropes, here he was able to unleash hurtful looking hooks to the head and body of a game Tytek, who in turn would look to fire back with fast shots.

Moving into the final round it appeared obvious that Marshall wanted to seal a good victory as he straight away set off on the front foot.

Tytek was in no mood to roll over and continued to look dangerous as he attempted to throw fast counter punches. Marshall finished strongly continually work hard, behind a tight defence, scoring eye catching blows.

When the final bell rung Marshall was awarded a close fought split decision victory, much to the delight of the travelling support.