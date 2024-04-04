Scarborough ABC’s Danny Kelwick earns National Junior Cadet Boxing Championship title

Scarborough's Danny Kelwick, right shows off his National Junior Cadet Championships gold medal after beating Ethan Fountain, left.

Kelwick (15) continued in his travels, in pursuit of title honours, having already secured a semi-final place at the championships, at the Sir David Wallace Sports Hall, Loughborough University.

Facing the Scarborough teenager for a place in the final was the talented Jay-Conner Gormley-Morris (Longs ABC, Chelmsford).

Both boxers started their bout in determined fashion, with both looking to dominate the centre of the ring, as fast combinations were exchanged throughout the opening session, with the Chelmsford boxer, perhaps shading the round.

Scarborough ABC boxer Danny Kelwick shows off his gold medal.

Into the second round, Kelwick was blatantly keen to continue matters as he increased the pressure on his opponent, who was forced to give ground as the intensity was maintained for the remainder of the round.

The third and final round saw both young men roared on by an appreciative crowd as they both looked to book a place in the national final, the following day.

Again, it was the Scarborough boxer looking for gaps to land the shots that would secure him victory, letting go with hurtful blows towards tough opposition until the final bell rung out.

Both boxers, we're called to the centre of the ring to await the decision, as a close split decision was then announced in the favour of a jubilant Kelwick.

With only 24 hours rest Kelwick had to pick himself up again in order to take his place in the prestigious national final, following in the steps of the likes of his hero, the “Yorkshire Hunter”, Paul Ingle.

In front of a packed hall, Kelwick stepped through the ropes for the final time in the Junior Cadet Championships along with fellow finalist Ethan Fountain (Epsom Boxing Academy).

With introductions announced and the referee's final instructions given, the first round commenced.

Immediately, it was the Scarborough boxer who was on the attack, forcing a shell-shocked Fountain onto the back foot.

The pattern was then set, as Kelwick refused to be pushed back, as he continually switched angles to score effectively, from behind a tight defence, against a skilled opponent.

Moving into the second round of the final, the Scarborough boxer was again on the attack, using effective footwork to cut the championship ring down to allow himself the better opportunity to attack an Epsom-based opponent, who showed great spirit throughout.

Looking to seal victory, in the most important fight of his blossoming boxing career, Kelwick was roared on by family members who had travelled the 260-mile return journey from the Yorkshire Coast, as the bell rang to start the third and final round of championship boxing.

Again the Scarborough youngster was quick to attack Fountain, as he managed to land the cleaner scoring blows.

Despite the Epsom boxer’s best efforts, it was Kelwick who was able to score with eye-catching uppercuts and body shots to hopefully impress the ringside judges.

With the final bell ringing out, there was nothing further either boxer could but await the M.C’s announcement.