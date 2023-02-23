Scarborough ABC’s Joe Cappleman edged out in National Youth Championships semi-final

Joe Cappleman, left with Bobby Pattison.

Here, Cappleman, faced the talented Bobby Pattison (District Youth) from the North-East.

Although knowing a place in the National final was at stake, neither boxer showed any obvious signs of nerves as the first round started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the round Cappleman moved on the outside and scored with, clean, effective counter punches as Pattison looked to use his strength and power shots.

With the round entering the final 10 seconds, Cappleman was seen to block body shots from Pattison before then countering with a heavy left hook to the body of Pattison, this appeared to momentarily steady him before the bell sounded.

Into the second round round it appeared obvious that the District Youth boxer knew he was a round down, as he effectively increased his work rate and began to land heavy blows as he cut ring down to make matters difficult for the more technical Scarborough boxer in order to possibly shade the round.

This pattern continued into a hard fought, brutal, final session, where although both boxers began to show signs of slowing down it was possibly Pattison who was able to finish the bout the stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad