Scarborough AC newcomer Will Anderson secures seventh spot on East Yorkshire Cross Country League debut at Sledmere

A record number of 34 Scarborough Athletic Club membersnote-0 competed over a two-lap course, the longest race of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League, at over seven miles at the Sledmere Estate.

The Scarborough Athletic Club squad line up at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League meeting at Sledmere on Sunday.

The men’s team who had achieved two out of three league team wins this season, finished a close second overall team result, and improved their overall total to fourth place with just two more fixtures remaining, writes Mick Thompson.

The team of six was led by Will Anderson who made an excellent league debut when finishing seventh overall of a new League record of 359, which reflected the increased number of 11 teams in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhona Marshall finished first female overall, and led the team of four who finished fifth and also improved to fifth female team overall.

Scarborough AC's Rebecca Dent excelled at the parkrun un Copenhagen.

All other Men’s Team Results; P. Lawton 16th A. Kaufman 20th, I. Spence 23rd, J. Smith 26th, M. Jones 29th and 1st Over-45

All other Female Team Results; F. Hethershaw 23d and 3rd O45, S. Haslam 25th and 1st O65, B. May 55th.

Men’s Team Back Up Results; R. Preston 39th, G. Hewitt 43rd, D.Koekemoer 44th, J. Ward 58th, D. Hepples 91st, S. Burnley 94th, D. Smart 114th, I. Beaver 122th, L. Wood 129th, A. Southwick 136th, M.Rutt 138th, R. Bailey 142nd, N. Scruton 146th and 1st O75, C. Bourne 173rd, D. Field 187th, C. Clayton 193rd, D. Fox 214th

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women’s Team Back Up Results; J. Hamp 60th and 2nd O65, C. Moran 76th, M. Padgham 81st and 3rd O60, R. Frank 88th, L.Bourne 92nd, J. Clayton 112th, S. Kingscott 113th.

Four club members competed in the fourth round of the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cross Country League at Ormesby Hall, Middlesbrough.

In the Boys Under-15 race, Ben Guthrie finished third and consolidated his overall third league standing.

In the Senior Women’s Race, Bridget Macedonski made an excellent league debut on an extremely muddy course, finishing 39th overall of 113 and 4th Over-55.

Brenda May was 15th in the Over-55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick Thompson, who was withdrawn on safety grounds during the final lap of his race, was subsequently awarded maximum points as the only Male Over-80, and has retained an overall league first place in the age group.

Two club members competed in the latest series of Hardmoors Races which were held mostly on the Cleveland Way.

Paul Thompson competed once again in the 15-mile race which in true Hardmoors tradition was over 16 miles in length, and rain made the going even harder than usual with ankle deep mud in parts.

Paul was thus pleased to repeat his result from 2023 which was 23rd overall of 122 and the first Over-60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark May opted to make a Hardmoors event debut in the 30-miles race, which due to some coastal landslips resulted in a course extension to 34 miles, but his GPS device recorded a total of 36 miles for which he covered in 7 hours 30 and was 3rd Over-60

Julia Webb competed in the Stubbington Green 10K Road Race at Fareham Hampshire.

She finished in 60.34, 479th of 779 females and 25th Over-60.

Seven club members joined 340 runners for the 41st anniversary of this Captain Cook Fell Race, over a 8.8 kilometre course with 318 metres of climb, and attracted an overall entry of 388.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first finisher for the club was Matt Jones in 31st male.

Matt was followed by Paul Lawton 32nd, Robert Preston 61st, Robert Grainger 157th.

Neil Scruton backed up in 170th and 1st Over-75.

Rhona Marshall led the club women’s runners in fifth place overall and as last year was once again 1st Over-40.

Sally Kingscott followed in 91st female and 7th Over-55.

Club Member Julie Clayton was a Race Sweeper.

Thirty club members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Waite finished in 6th overall of 180 and 1st Over-45 with a PB.

Juliette Pilgrim led the club’s females after finishing 6th female overall of 82.

Other Male Results; A. Padgham 8th, M. Rutt 16th, M. Pepworth 2nd 55, R. Glover 5th Over-45, C. Clayton 3rd Over-55, D, Lester 7th Over-50, P. Shepherdson 8th Over-50, D. Field 2nd Over-60, D. Fox 1st Over-70, S. Deacon 52nd, H. Forkin 1st Over-75, A. Doody 15th Over-50, A. Blackman 11th Over-40

Other Female Results; G. Wilkins 2nd Over-45, C. O’Neil 3rd Ovrer-45.M.D’Eath 7th Over-50, N. Doody 5th Over 45, J. Clayton 2nd Over-55, G. Glegg 1st Over 65, L. Lester 7th Over-45, S. Vaughan 4th Over-40, E. Fordyce 4th Over 55, N. Edmond 5th Over-55, C. Waite 9th Over-40,E.Waite 9th Over-40, H. Casey 4th Over-60, S. Houghton 3rd Over-65, S. Villiers 5th Over-60

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helpers; H.Casey, S.Houghton, M.Lambert, M. Pepworth, S. Villiers, C. Waite, E. Waite, J, Waite.

Sewerby: Pauline Elliott 6th O45, Lesley Bayes 1st O70, Wendy Pattison 11th O50.

Dalby Forest: Robert Preston 8th overall of 219, Monty Kettlewell 5th Junior 11 years, Jennie Kettlewell 9th O45.

Whitby: Katie Wilkinson 3rd O45

Other Parkruns

Roundhay Park Leeds: Megan Lewis was 2nd overall of 200 females

Leazes Newcastle: Carey Bilton 4th O45

Wisbech: Harry Whitehouse 2nd O70