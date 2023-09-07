Scarborough AC rising star Jackson Smith shines at Tholthorpe 10K race

Jackson Smith was on top form at the Tholthorpe 10K Road Race.

First finisher for the club was Jackson Smith who was fourth overall of 349 in 34.45, first junior and second overall in the County Championship, writes Mick Thompson.

Neil Scruton was first of the Over-75s in 45.40 and the winner of the Over-70 County title. Mark Thomas was third M40 in 37.17 and second M40 in County Championships.

Other results; Aaron Padgham 44.44 PB, Melanie Padgham 59.03, Ralph Broadley 62.30, Harry Whitehouse 64.08, H. Forkin 70.08.

Three club members competed in the 70th Anniversary Roseberry Topping Fell Race, part of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer Fell Race Series.

The course consists of a 2.6km course to the top and return with 218 metres of climb.

Robert Preston was 11th overall of 63. Alfie Carr Walls was 23rd overall and first U15 Boy and headed his mother Nikki Carr Walls who was fifth Female overall.

Fifty-five club members competed inn the fifth Summer Handicap Summer Series race, that consisted of a 3.5-mile race at Wykeham.

First to finish on a handicap basis was Sharon Parsons, followed in second by Fiona Thirkell and Dave Lester in third.

The fastest males were 1 Robbie Preston, 2 Aaron Padgham, 3 Dale Hepples, the fastest females were 1 Rhona Marshall, 2 Anna Giddings, 3 Sarah Noble.

Two members competed in the ‘Run for All’ 10K race at Middlesbrough.

Jenny Trown was 49th female overall of 509 in 49.59 and Dawn Trown 106th in 54.24.