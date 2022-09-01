Scarborough AC runners hit form at Smugglers Trod

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough Athletic Club members shone at the Smugglers Trod, with Annie O'Sullivan, extreme right, making a superb debut

The off-road route included John’s Cross, Flask Inn, Lyke Wake path to the Ravenscar Mast, Browside and a final steep climb to the finish.

The first overall was Annie O’Sullivan who made a most impressive club and event debut in 3 hours 8 minutes.

She was followed by three club members who achieved second, third, and fourth places overall. Ryan Sheader clocked 3 hours 9 minutes, David Field 3.10 and Laurence Wood 3.15.

Other overall results/times: 6th. Andrew Robertson 3.28, Joint 10th and 3rd female Fay Hethershaw 3.48, Joint 10th Dale Hepples 3.48, Joint 27th and 8th female Sally Kingscott 4.21, Joint 27th Dave Parke 4.21..

Two club members competed in the Bilsdale Show Fell Race.

This was the eighth race of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer Series, and consisted of a 5.3-mile course with 1,200 feet of climb.

Rhona Marshall was the first female overall and her mother Sue Haslam who was sixth and first Over-65 achieved sufficient finish points to be awarded first female team.

Two club members competed in the Gilberdyke 10-mile road race.

Mark May came close to a PB after finishing in 72.03 and sixth Over-55.

Neil Scruton followed in 73.36 and was first Over-75. His time is the fastest in his age group in the UK and he looks likely to head the latest age group ranking for this year.

At the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun on August 20, Matthew Middleton led 17 clubmates after finishing 10th overall of 184.

Hester Butterworth was the club’s first female finisher, third overall of 84 females and first O50.

Seven club members took part in Sewerby Parkrun on August 20.

Duncan Smart led the club members after finishing 17th overall of 242 and the first O50.

Sarah Noble finished seventh female overall of 111.

Neil Scruton was the sole club member at Whitby Parkrun on August 20.