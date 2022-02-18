Scarborough AC teams sparkle in home East Yorkshire Cross Country League fixture at Langdale End

The Scarborough AC team at their home EY Cross country League meeting at Langdale End

The race, one of the toughest in the league, was made even more challenging by very strong winds and rain, writes Mick Thompson.

However, both the club’s women’s and men’s team achieved their best results this season, with a resounding victory for the women and fourth place for the men.

The women’s most successful team this season was led by Rhona Marshall who finished first female of 79 on her season’s debut in the league.

Glyn Hewitt in action for Scarborough AC at their home EY Cross country League meeting at Langdale End

She was followed by Nikki Carr Walls who also made a season’s debut in sixth place.

The team’s victory was sealed when Rebecca Dent finished ninth, her best result after four league races.

The men’s team was led by Glyn Hewitt, 14th overall of 205 and second Over-50.

He was followed by two more seasonal debutants Robert Preston 16th and Matt Machouki 23rd and third Over-50.

With six to score for the men’s team, Simon Burnley was 29th and Andrew Robertson 52nd, with Neil Scruton 55th and first Over-70.

Other female results; Julie Clayton 36th, Christine Robertson 39th and 2nd Over-60, Lisa Bourne 48th.

Other male results; Mark May 58th, Chris Bourne 85th, Dave Fox 117th and 3rd Over-70, Mally Sweetlove 119th and Mick Thompson 125th and 2nd Over-80.

Six club members competed in the Valentines 10-Kilometre Road Race which was based at Quibell Park in Scunthorpe in very windy weather conditions.

The first finisher for the club was Jackson Smith who was one of fastest club members in 2021 over the 10-kilometre distance. At what was his first race of the year, he finished 1st Junior and 15th overall of 1017 in 35,03

Jennie Trown led the club’s females in 52.10

Other results; David Field 46.17, Chris Wade 54.01, Dawn Trown 54.33, Linda Hinchliffe 59.14.

Kevin Hutchings competed for his first claim club Royston Runners at the Settle 10-Mile Road Race.

In extreme weather conditions of heavy rain and a strong headwind for the final 4 miles, he finished in 92.43.

Sewerby continues to be the most popular Parkrun for club members and 11 club members took part in the latest weekly 5-Kilometre event.

Emma Foster was first overall of the club members after finishing 18th of 77 females overall and 6th Over-45.

Andrew Marr in 5th Over-45 and Alan Keenan 1st Over-75 were the club’s males this time.

Other female results; Gail Barnard 2nd Over-55, Evie Lees 1st 15-17, Sarah Marr 3rd Over-50, Elsa Lees 2nd 11-14, Sarah Vaughan 8th Overr-40, Zoe Ruston 9th Over-40, Patricia Keenan 1st Over-70, Mary Slater 4th Ovrer-70.

Six club members took part in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

The first club member overall was 13 year old Ben Guthrie who was 2nd overall of 144 with a Parkrun Personal Best time of 18.12.

He was followed by three other juniors namely, Harry Coles 3rd 11-14, Owen Riley 1st 15-17, and Mitchel England 4th 11-14.

Victoria O’Neil was the club’s first female in 17th overall of 68 and 2nd Over-40. Sharon Houghton followed in 1st Over-65.

At the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun, David Fox was the sole club member and finished 40th overall of 81 and 1st Over-70.

Harry Whitehouse who famously completed his target of 100 different Parkruns in 2021, took part in a new Parkrun at Ancholme Valley Way in the North Lincolnshire town of Brigg.