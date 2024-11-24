Scarborough ace John Fuller earns LTA Over-60s padel win

John Fuller, left & Neil Baldwin were the LTA O60 padel winners.

Another trophy has been won by a padel star based at Scarborough RUFC.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough’s John Fuller partnered Neil Baldwin (Huddersfield) in a round of the men's LTA Over-60s, defeated the Number One seeds from Scotland in the semi-final 7-5 7-5, a match taking 1 hour 40 minutes.

The final was slightly easier, John and Neil beating Middlesbrough’s padel coach Nigel Garton and Mark Foster 6-3, 6-2 to take the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Over-50s Fuller teamed up with Scarborough's Jonathan Smail.

John Fuller, left & Neil Baldwin were the LTA O60 padel winners.

A win in the quarter-final pitched them against the Number 1 seeds, from 5-2 up in the first set, the duo lost 7-5, 6-2.''​​​​​​

​The Scarborough Squash Academy first and second teams have experienced mixed fortunes.

Fielding their full team for the first time in a while the first team cruised to a 5-0 win against a weakened Wigginton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 1 Ben Squires eased to a 3-0 win as did David Noble, Jamie Gledhill and Ollie Hillier. A 3-1 win for John Fuller gave the team a 20-1 victory and sat them third in Division Two.

The second team didn't fare so well as they lost 4-1 at home to a very strong Dunnington side.

The game of the night was undoubtedly at 1 seed with Marcus Brown narrowly defeated 3-2 by seasoned player Andy Tuck, Marcus losing 15-13 in the final game.

Scarborough’s win came at 5 where Steve Robinson won 3-1. Defeats came for Mark Squires, who was hit by a stray backhand in the first rally giving him a black eye, Alan Rees and Maciek Gruca.