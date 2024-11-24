Scarborough ace John Fuller earns LTA Over-60s padel win

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 24th Nov 2024, 08:00 BST
John Fuller, left & Neil Baldwin were the LTA O60 padel winners.
John Fuller, left & Neil Baldwin were the LTA O60 padel winners.
Another trophy has been won by a padel star based at Scarborough RUFC.

Scarborough’s John Fuller partnered Neil Baldwin (Huddersfield) in a round of the men's LTA Over-60s, defeated the Number One seeds from Scotland in the semi-final 7-5 7-5, a match taking 1 hour 40 minutes.

The final was slightly easier, John and Neil beating Middlesbrough’s padel coach Nigel Garton and Mark Foster 6-3, 6-2 to take the title.

In the Over-50s Fuller teamed up with Scarborough's Jonathan Smail.




A win in the quarter-final pitched them against the Number 1 seeds, from 5-2 up in the first set, the duo lost 7-5, 6-2.''​​​​​​

​The Scarborough Squash Academy first and second teams have experienced mixed fortunes.

Fielding their full team for the first time in a while the first team cruised to a 5-0 win against a weakened Wigginton.

At 1 Ben Squires eased to a 3-0 win as did David Noble, Jamie Gledhill and Ollie Hillier. A 3-1 win for John Fuller gave the team a 20-1 victory and sat them third in Division Two.

The second team didn't fare so well as they lost 4-1 at home to a very strong Dunnington side.

The game of the night was undoubtedly at 1 seed with Marcus Brown narrowly defeated 3-2 by seasoned player Andy Tuck, Marcus losing 15-13 in the final game.

Scarborough’s win came at 5 where Steve Robinson won 3-1. Defeats came for Mark Squires, who was hit by a stray backhand in the first rally giving him a black eye, Alan Rees and Maciek Gruca.

