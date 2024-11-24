Scarborough ace John Fuller earns LTA Over-60s padel win
Scarborough’s John Fuller partnered Neil Baldwin (Huddersfield) in a round of the men's LTA Over-60s, defeated the Number One seeds from Scotland in the semi-final 7-5 7-5, a match taking 1 hour 40 minutes.
The final was slightly easier, John and Neil beating Middlesbrough’s padel coach Nigel Garton and Mark Foster 6-3, 6-2 to take the title.
In the Over-50s Fuller teamed up with Scarborough's Jonathan Smail.
A win in the quarter-final pitched them against the Number 1 seeds, from 5-2 up in the first set, the duo lost 7-5, 6-2.''
The Scarborough Squash Academy first and second teams have experienced mixed fortunes.
Fielding their full team for the first time in a while the first team cruised to a 5-0 win against a weakened Wigginton.
At 1 Ben Squires eased to a 3-0 win as did David Noble, Jamie Gledhill and Ollie Hillier. A 3-1 win for John Fuller gave the team a 20-1 victory and sat them third in Division Two.
The second team didn't fare so well as they lost 4-1 at home to a very strong Dunnington side.
The game of the night was undoubtedly at 1 seed with Marcus Brown narrowly defeated 3-2 by seasoned player Andy Tuck, Marcus losing 15-13 in the final game.
Scarborough’s win came at 5 where Steve Robinson won 3-1. Defeats came for Mark Squires, who was hit by a stray backhand in the first rally giving him a black eye, Alan Rees and Maciek Gruca.