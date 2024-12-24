Scarborough aces shine at Yorkshire Padel Championship​

John Fuller (Scarborough) and Neil Baldwin won the Over-60s Men's county title.

​Scarborough sent a number of representatives to ​Slazenger Padel Centre, Leeds, who recently hosted the Yorkshire County Closed Padel Championships and the Silver Royd stars didn't disappoint.

Ahmed Eid and Patrick Robinson found it tough going in the Open Age competition, narrowly losing in the first round in a tie-break set.

Gillian Smail (Scarborough) and long-term playing partner Helen Cowlrick (Harrogate) set the ball rolling for the titles when on the Saturday they won the Ladies Over-50s pairs, following this up on the Sunday by winning the Over-40s.

The ladies played so well that they dropped just three games in their eight sets.

Rob Winter (Scarborough) partnered John Horton in the Men's Over-60s pairs.

Winter and Horton were drawn against John Fuller (Scarborough) and his partner Neil Baldwin (Huddersfield) in the first round of the event.

Fuller and Baldwin took the match then went on to claim the Over-60s title, defeating the Number Two seeds in the semi-final and Number One seeds in the final.

Jonathan Smail and John Fuller, both Scarborough, then competed in the Men's Over-50s.

Gillian Smail (Scarborough) and long term playing partner Helen Cowlrick (Harrogate) won the Over-40s pairs and Over-50s Pairs titles at the Yorkshire Padel Championship

The Scarborough duo were victorious in both the quarter and semi-final but lost the final to a very strong pair from Harrogate. All in all a great weekend for the Scarborough players who saw both their county and national rankings rise.