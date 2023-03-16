Scarborough AC’s Daniel Bateson and Rhona Marshall earn Skinningrove fell race wins

The Scarborough Athletic Club team line up at the Skinningrove fell race.

SAC’s Daniel Bateson was the overall race winner and first Over-40.

He was followed by Paul Lawton 5th, Ian Spence 7th and Ian Beaver 30th who completed the team which was placed second, writes Mick Thompson.

The SAC women’s team was led by Rhona Marshall who achieved a notable winning double when also finishing first female overall and first Over-40.

Daniel Bateson in action at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun

She was followed by Sue Haslam in 7th overall and 1st Over-65 and Lisa Baker in 27th and 3rd Over-40 to complete the second-placed team.

The men were able to complete a second team that was placed 6th and was led by Matt Middleton in 32nd.

He was followed by; Neil Scruton 41st Andrew Robertson 43rd and Bob Lillie 62nd.

Dave Parke backed up the team and was 3rd Over-70

Rhona Marshall is in top form at the moment for Scarborough AC.

Thirteen SAC members ran the Thirsk 10-Mile Road Race.

Glyn Hewitt was first for the club in 110th overall in 64.08, Claire O’Neil was the club’s first female and 64th overall in 79.28.

Other male results; Dale Hepples 65.11, Mark May 72.51, Duncan Smart 74.00, Adrian Atkinson 83.47, David Field 83.54, Andrew Doody 98.38. Other female results; Sarah Noble with a Personal Best (PB) of 82.51, Nicola Doody 83.55, Hilary Casey, 97.35 PB, Jennie Kettlewell 100.12, Brenda May 109.12 PB.

Monty Kettlewell competed in the Junior 1.5 Race, he finished as runner-up and first boy.

Two of the oldest club members, Neil Scruton and Mick Thompson, competed in the Yorkshire Veterans Association Cross-Country Championships at Beverley.

Neil completed a 100% unbeaten season in the Over-75 Age Group at Cross-Country, with the gold medal in the age group.

Mick, who had setbacks in early season and competed in just three races, was pleased to achieve the Over-80 bronze medal.

Robert Glover competed in the Dalby Forest 10-Kilometre Race.

In his first race over the the distance he finished in 18th overall of 118 in 49.57, well inside his target time of sub 52 minutes.

Kevin Hutchings competed in the annual 7.9.Mile Dentdale Run at Denton Dale in Cumbria.

He finished 51st overall of 122 and 8th O55 in 71.09.

Six SAC members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun.

Matthew Rutt was first for the club in 41st overall of 160.

He was followed by Jacob Waite 3rd 11-14, David Lester 7th O50, and Alan Keenan 1st O75.

Lesley Lester was 4th O45 and Pat Keenan 3rd O70.

Four SAC members took part in the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

Hester Butterworth was first for the club in 4th female overall of 29 and 2nd O50, David Fox was 2nd O70, Pete Northedge 1st O75, and Mike Padgham 4th O65.

Harry Whitehouse completed his 179th Parkrun at Wolverhampton at which he finished 1st O70.