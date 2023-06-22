Scarborough AC’s Steven Garlick scales the heights at the Everest Marathon

Scarborough Athletic Club's Steven Garlick at Base Camp during the Everest Marathon.

This was staged on the 70th anniversary of the first complete ascent by Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and Sir Edmund Hillary on 29th May 1953, and it was attended by several relatives and friends, writes Mick Thompson.

This is an International High Altitude Adventure Sports Event, starting from the Mount Everest Base Camp criss-crossing the high Sherpa trails of Khumbu Valley.

The competitors trek together to the start at the Base Camp in Nepal, which is at a height of 5,364 metres, over 12 days to acclimatise, and then stay at the camp for two nights before the start of the race and the descent to the finish at Namche Bazaar.

Steven Garlick at the start of the Everest Marathon.

While not completely acclimatised, Steven was placed 85th of 156 finishers overall, and 38th of 102 of the foreign finishers.

Steven considered this to be hardest marathon of over 100 he had ever completed.

Just two club members competed in the fourth race of the Esk Valley Summer Fell Race Series, which was the Bransdale event, which consisted of a 12.4 kilometre course with 400 metres of climb

Robbie Preston finished 15th overall of 77. Rhona Marshall was fourth female overall and second Over-40.

Twenty-two club members ran the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Duncan Smart finished first for the club and was 18th overall of 217 and first Over-50.

Hester Butterworth headed the club’s females after finishing second female overall of 87 and first Over-50 with a PB.

Other male results: D. Lester 3rd Over-50, M. Rutt 42nd, P. Northedge 1st O75, R. Hyde 13th O50, D. Fox 1st O70, R. Broadley 2nd O70, H. Forkin 3rd O75, A. Padgham 90th, M. Thompson 1st O80, M. Thompson 1st O80, R. Gough 5th O70.

Other female results: S. Noble 3rd, M. D’Eath 5th O50, J. Webb 2nd O60, L. Lester 2nd O45, M. Padgham 4th O60, G. Glegg 5th O60, K, Grimwood 3rd O40, M. Pepworth 11th O50, S, Villiers 9th O40.

Helpers; P. Barnard, R. Glover, H. Grainger, J. Hudson, Martin Pepworth, Mandy Pepworth, E. Waite, J. Webb.

At Sewerby parkrun, Pauline Elliott was 50th female overall of 119 and ninth Over-45.

Lesley Bayes was first Over-70, Alan Keenan third Over-75, Pat Keenan third Over-70 and Mary Slater fifth Over-70.

There was an increased number of SAC members at the Whitby parkrun.

Anna Giddings was second female overall of 67, Chris Waite second Over-40, Neil Scruton first Over-75, Jacob Waite second 11-14, S. Marshall third Over-55, Chloe Waite second 10 Years and Ellie Waite eighth Over-40.

At Dalby Forest parkrun, Robbie Preston was third overall of 140, and Chris Wright third Over-55.

Rebecca Dent was third female overall of 229 at Sheffield parkrun, while at Oldham parkrun Kevin Hutchings was ninth Over-55, and Matt Middleton was 41st overall of 339 at Weymouth parkrun.