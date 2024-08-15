Will Anderson was second at the Wistow 10K.

Twelve Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the annual Wistow 10K Race.

Despite windy weather on parts of the course, some good results were achieved, with three members finishing first in their age groups, which included a 10-year and not a traditional five-year age group span, writes Mick Thompson.

The first finisher for the club was Will Anderson who was second overall of 261 in a PB time of 34.37.

Sean Kelly was next home for the club in fifth place overall, and was credited with the first placed ‘Over-50’, but he headed his actual and official UK age group of Over-55 after finishing in 36.42.

Sue Haslam and Fay Hethershaw both finished first in their correct 10-year groups.

Sue headed the Over-70s in a record time to be confirmed of 43.48, and Fay the Over-50s in 47.27.

Other timings; Mark Thomas 37.41, Ian Spence 37.51 (TBC), Dale Hepples 40.41, Ian Beaver 42.09, Dave Lester 49.50, Martin Pepworth 61.03, Lesley Lester 67.41, Mandy Pepworth 91.31.

Thirty-three SAC members took part in the Wykeham Parkrun.

The club’s first finisher Matthew Heaton was third overall of 169. Bridget Macedonski led the club’s females, fourth of 103 and first O55.

All other Male Results; M. Rutt 22nd, W. Butterworth 31st with a OB, H. Butterworth 32nd, D. Hepples 5th Over-45, M. Pepworth 2nd Over-45, C. Clayton 6th Over-55, R. Bailey 67th, C. Bourne 8th Over-45, N. Kilroe 1st Junior 10 years, D. Fox 2nd Over-70, P. Northedge 1st Over-75, J. Lambe 11th Over-55, P. Barnard 12th Over-55, P. Shepherdson 7th Over-50, A. Blackman 13th Over-40, H. Forkin 3rd Over-75, P. Grahamslaw 11th Over-60, M. Padgham 6th Over-65, R. Aghanian 7th Over-65, Thompson 1st Over-80, D. Field 13h Over-60, A. Doody 10th Over-50

All other Female Results; H. Butterworth 1st O50, J. Clayton 3rd Over-55, H. Layton 3rd Over-40, L. Hindhaugh 2nd Over-65, C. Bilton 8th Over-45, S, Villiers, 7th Over-60, S. Carr 8th Over-60 with a PB, N. Edmond 8th Over-55, N. Doody 11th Over-45, H. Casey 9th Over-60

Helpers; Carey Bilton, Hilary Casey, Mandy Pepworth, Sue Villiers, Chris Waite, Jacob Waite