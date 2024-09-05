The Scarborough ABC boxers are hoping to be a smash hit in next week's show at Scarborough Cricket Club.

Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club will hold their first dinner show of the new season on Friday, September 13, 7pm, start, at Scarborough Cricket Club Marquee.

Scarborough ABC’s Nick Sheader said: “Harry Ingle, Scarborough legend Paul Ingle’s nephew, having just returned from a five-year break with an emphatic victory recently will be looking forward to an action-packed season ahead as a senior boxer.

"Justin Rudd is one of our experienced senior boxers who will be looking to make a big impact for the home crowd, and we’re very proud to say thatDanny Kelwick – who won the National Championships last season, a fantastic achievement very few amateur boxers ever achieve – will be pushing on this year to defend his title.

“Harry Sheader had an excellent season last year and will be pushing to progress in the championships this year, while Joe Marshall, a hard-hitting front foot boxer, is always a crowd favourite.

"Frankie Kneeshaw and Tom Ledden both enjoyed successful debut seasons last year with some excellent performances. The southpaw pair will be both be gunning for victory in front of their home crowd.

"Riley Wilford is a tricky boxer looking forward to a busy season, Logan Miah won his first competitive fight at the end of last season, while Spencer Taylor has competed in several skills bouts and is now ready to have his first competitive bout - what a great place for his first one!

"The club is very excited about new recruits. Oliver Cooper, Micky Grime and Bobbie Fields, who’ll be making their much awaited debuts in the ring and we wish them the best of luck.

“We’re asking for sponsors for each fight at £50 a fight, they get their name in the programme and announced.”

Sponsorship enquiries should be made to Sheader on 07525668664.

Sheader added: “We would like to extend our thanks to our many sponsors who have bought tables, donated raffle prizes and sponsored fights.

"A very special thanks goes to Nigel Bushby of Orbit Global Solutions Limited for being the event’s main sponsor. His generosity will allow the boxers to enjoy a fantastic season going forward.”

