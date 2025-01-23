Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club stars Olly Cooper, Nico Dale and Logan Miah get 2025 off to a winning start

Olly Cooper made a winning start to the year in a show at Osbaldwick. Photo by Wandering Photography

Three of Scarborough ABC young boxers Olly Cooper, Nico Dale and Logan Miah continued their top form with wins around the county, with Cooper making his way over to the Handley Tap, Osbaldwick at York.

Here, Cooper faced hometown boxer Will Marwood, of the Legions Boxing Club, writes John Brownlie.

From the first bell, both boxers attempted to control matters from the centre of the ring, with Cooper looking to establish his jab against a shorter, well schooled Marwood.

Both youngsters demonstrated a good defence but it was Cooper who appeared to edge the opening round, using his better footwork to effectively move in and out of range to score effectively with straight blows.

Olly Cooper, right, won his opening fight of 2025. Photo by Wandering Photography

Into the second round and it was Marwood who looked to increase the pressure and cut the ring down on an elusive Cooper, throwing fast combinations at his Scarborough opponent.

However, Cooper kept a cool head and a tight defense before countering such attacks, with his own shots in a closely fought round.

Consequently, it was into the third and final round when Cooper increased his workrate and appeared to make good use of his better variety of shots to edge out the round before the final bell sounded.

The judges decision was then announced and a unanimous points victory was quite rightly awarded to Scarborough’s Cooper.

Nico Dale won his fight against a Halifax fighter.

Cooper's clubmates, Dale and Miah both made their way over to Halifax to each face boxers from the Halifax ABC.

Dale stepped into the ring to face off against a heavy hitting Harry Simpson.

Wisely, the Scarborough boxer initially tried to keep matters at long range, making good use of his jab in order to do so.

However, a determined Simpson pushed forward in an effort to engage Dale in close range exchanges during a close fought opening round of amateur boxing.

This pattern continued into the second round, much to the approval of the crowd who loudly cheered both boxers on throughout an action packed session, where both young men gave their all.

Consequently, going into the third and final round there appeared to be little separating either boxer.

As yet again, they met in the centre of the ring exchanging heavy blows in an effort to secure victory.

As the round progressed, it appeared that the Halifax boxer was perhaps beginning to tire as Dale found more success with some heavy combination shots.

To his credit, Simpson refused to fold under such pressure, but it was Dale who managed to dig deep and finish the round strongly to secure a hard fought points victory on the judges' scorecards.

Inspired by Dale’s performance, Miah then stepped through the ropes to box another tough, hometown, Halifax boxer in Henley Moore.

From the very start it became obvious that Moore's speed of hand and combination shots would have to be overcomed by Scarborough’s Miah, who managed to block heavy shots before slipping away from early attacks.

Not to be outdone, Miah gathered himself before then landing effectively to the body of his opponent as an entertaining round was brought to an end.

The second round saw a determined Miah take the fight to his opponent and again target the body, before switching his attack to the head of the Halifax boxer.

Not to be outdone, Moore looked to make good use of his jab before attempting to follow up with meaningful looking hooks.

The third and final round, saw two tired young men again exchange blows but it was the Scarborough boxer who appeared to have the edge as he again landed the cleaner more effective shots throughout the round before the final bell rang out.

After a short wait, a unanimous points decision was announced in favour of a jubilant Miah.