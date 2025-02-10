Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club's Harry Sheader moves into National Youth Cadet Championships semi-finals

Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club's Harry Sheader moved into the semi-finals of the National Youth Cadet Championships.

​Having recently won his first Yorkshire title in this year's National Youth Cadets Championships, Scarborough ABC boxer Harry Sheader faced a tough test in Sunderland against local boxer in Tyne Tees & Wear Champion and former national finalist Ollie Potts, of the North Star ABC.

In what had been billed as the pre-quarter final round of the competition, Sheader’s bout was elevated to national quarter-final status when it was established that there was now no entrant from Merseyside & Cheshire.

With a place in the forthcoming national semi-finals at Rotherham at stake, both boxers entered the ring in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

No sooner had the opening bell sounded, when both boxers met in the centre of the ring, with the aggressive Potts immediately on the attack, looking to land heavy overhand rights and left hooks on Sheader, fortunately the Scarborough boxer managed to evade much of the attack but was forced on the retreat for the initial 30 seconds before managing to settle down himself.

It was then that the Scarborough boxer looked to make his presence felt as he began to dictate matters at long range with excellent use of his lead jab.

Not to be outdone the hometown boxer looked to slip under the jab of his opponent, but struggled to make any impact as Sheader moved in and out of range behind fast straight shots to edge the round.

Round two saw an aggressive Potts straight on the attack again, with Sheader refusing to be drawn into a close range battle as he made full use of the ring to stick to his game-plan of keeping distance between himself and the shorter Potts, while still effectively scoring at long range.

As the second round moved towards the latter stages of the round, the Scarborough boxer upped the pace and began to land blows with more consistency during some heavy exchanges.

It was during such an exchange that Sheader unleashed a heavy backhand that knocked Potts head back. This resulted in the referee immediately jumping between the two boxers to give Potts a standing eight second count.

It was only then that the referee noticed that Sheader was also now bleeding from the nose and further delayed proceedings when he requested the ringside doctor to examine the Scarborough boxer. After a lengthy examination the doctor confirmed that Sheader was fit to continue.

Unfortunately for Sheader he was now unable to press home any advantage he may well have had over Potts, who had now recovered during the time taken to examine the Scarborough boxer as the timekeeper brought the round to an end shortly after it resumed.

In the third and final round, Potts again went on the attack, as if knowing that he needed a stoppage to win the bout.

However, Sheader again took control of proceedings, landing the more eye-catching combinations as he comfortably boxed his way through the final three minutes of action.

When the decision was finally announced, it was Sheader who had his hand raised by the referee as he was awarded a well deserved unanimous points decision.

