Scarborough Amateur Rowing Club crews hit top form at Whitby Regatta

From left, Scarborough ARC’s Evie Henshaw, Holly Beedham, Yasmin Firth and Matilda Wallace won the U18s and were third in the Girls U23s

Sea rowing’s version of Henley, Whitby Regatta is competed over three days to huge crowds and is the finale to a series of five regattas that are fiercely competed for throughout the summer.

Scarborough who have dominated the regattas over recent years have struggled of late since the pandemic but still put out some strong performances against some tough opposition from Whitby Fisherlads and Friendship clubs.

Kick-starting the races on Saturday the Men’s Over-50s crew (S Taylor, D Sharp, M Newbould, I Warwick and cox K Betts) set the tone with a comfortable win in beautiful flat seas. Friendship finished second and Fisherlads third.

Sunday’s races were hampered with the sea fret hanging over the coast and the races were condensed into Monday which meant a heavy schedule and lots of racing for all crews.

The Under-16s Girls (E Henshaw, H Beedham, S Ibbott, E Wallace and cox K Betts) were first up Monday and put in a massive performance just being pipped on the line into third place by strong Fisherlads crews.

A superb and strong Under-18s Girls crew (E Henshaw, M Wallace, Y Firth, H Beedham and cox K Betts) stormed through their race to take first place and also went on to take third in the Under-23 race. A fantastic performance from the girls.

The Boys Under-18s (M Taylor, E Burnley, T Taylor, N Hopper and cox S Taylor) had a real battle on their hands against the favourites, a massive well drilled crew from Fisherlads.

A great start put them in contention but they were out powered and came in for a well earned second place. The same crew also picked up a third in the Under-23 race.

There was good competition in the Ladies Senior race, Mixed race, Boys Under-16s and Men’s Over-40s but the Scarborough crews were unable to place, all putting in very respectable performances against good opposition.

The final race of the day was the gruelling Men’s Senior.

A 5k course from Sandsend and a lot of good crews competing.

Scarborough’s men (W Anderson, D Sharp, S Taylor, J Marshall and cox K Betts) started strong against the favourites from Friendship but ultimately faded and finished a respectable second with Fisherlads third.

A brilliant three days of racing culminated in a presentation at the Abbey Wharf in Whitby.

Fisherlads were crowned season winners and presented with the Wilson Cup. Friendship came in second and Scarborough third.

Club Captain Will Anderson said: “I’m proud of all the rowers who took part this weekend.

"Rowing is a tough sport and the training needed to compete and win can’t be under estimated.

“The club is going through a transition year and we are keen for all age groups to come down and try this great sport.