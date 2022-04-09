Scarborough Amateur Rowing Club hold Come and Try it Day on Good Friday

Scarborough Amateur Rowing Club youngsters

The rowing club is one of Scarborough’s oldest sports clubs, established in 1869, and a week on Friday people who attend the come and try it day will have the opportunity to get out on the water and try the fantastic, dynamic sport of sea rowing.

Soon to be an Olympic event, the sport is growing rapidly throughout the country and is an amazing way to get fit, meet new friends and enjoy the unrivalled beauty of the Yorkshire coast from a unique perspective.

Head coach Simon Taylor explains the attraction of the sport.

He said: “Rowing demands teamwork and trust in your crew like no other sport and the bonds and friendships you make with your teammates are with you for life.

“The fitness it demands leaves you in the best shape of your life and the fantastic social side of the club is just an added bonus.

“The beauty of our club is we all train and race together as a club, all ages, sexes and abilities.

“We have 11-year-olds training alongside 70-year- olds, which creates a great dynamic.

“We have members who have gone on to row for Great Britain in the Olympic Games and some that simply like a social row on a sunny evening.

“Whatever your goals and abilities we are inclusive and welcoming to all.”

The rowing club compete in six regattas a year with races for Year Seven upwards and for adults, racing is available at all age groups to well over 60.

Mixed sex races are also a major part of the rowing regattas.

In the winter the club enter the British and English indoor rowing championships in London and Manchester respectively.

Training at the club is all year round and consists of rowing machines, boot camps, gym training and running in the winter.

In the summer months Scarborough ARC are on the water.

Training nights are Monday Wednesday and Friday at 6pm all the year round.

Taylor added: “The open day will start at 12noon on Good Friday.

“Either simply rock up on the day or call ahead to book a time slot. We welcome down individuals, couples or come as a group of friends. (Age 11 upwards)

“There will be an introduction to rowing on the machines and then we will be straight out on the water!

“Please come in gym wear and a warm weatherproof top. Your feet will get wet so you will also need some appropriate footwear.

“The club will be open with changing facilities and the bar for refreshments after your row.”