Scarborough Amateur Rowing Club launch their two new carbon coastal doubles

‘Osprey IV’ and ‘captain Kev Barker’ were named last weekend in a ceremony at Scarborough’s South Bay where a large number of members, friends and family braved bracing conditions to see the launch, writes Simon Taylor.

These boats offer a new direction for the club who have rowed, and continue to row, traditional wooden gigs for the last 150 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two carbon boats offer the club a new style of rowing with a broader appeal and the opportunity for more competition and attracting new members.

Scarborough Amateur Rowing Club launch their two new carbon coastal doubles

SARC Chairman Simon Taylor said: “I’m absolutely delighted at the turn out and interest in our new endeavour.

"It has been a very poignant moment for our club as we’re so proud to name one boat ‘Captain Kev Barker’ who was such a big part of the club for so many years, his name now is etched in its history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are very excited about this new venture. These versatile carbon boats will give us the scope to travel and compete around the UK and Europe giving our members far more opportunities to develop as rowers.

"We have already been invited to regattas in Ireland, Wales and the south coast so the future already looks promising.

"We are working very closely with our friends at Whitby Coastal Rowing Club, a completely new club formed this year, and together we are hoping to expand this exciting new sport along the East coast from Tynemouth to Hull.

"These boats offer a unique, exciting style of racing in the form of short beach sprints around a buoy which is both exciting for rowers and spectators alike. hand in hand with our traditional gig rowing we will have greater appeal to anyone wanting to take up this great sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are particularly thankful to Richard and John Guthrie for their continued support and who help make our ambitions possible.”

With the introduction of this sport in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Scarborough and Whitby rowing clubs hope to be ahead of the game in offering this sport on the East Coast and will be well placed from the inevitable boom in popularity.

Anyone wanting to get involved can message Scarborough Amateur Rowing Club on their Facebook page.

There will be an open day on May 14 or just pop down any Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad