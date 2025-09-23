Get your votes in for the sports awards.

After a two-year break, the Scarborough and District Sports Council (SDSC) are bringing back the Scarborough Sports Awards, and nominating potential winners has never been easier.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Wilson, Vice Chairman of the group explained: “The Covid cessation of all local sporting activity was a tough time for everyone involved in sport, particularly team sports.

"The reorganisation of North Yorkshire County Council into the Unitary Authority and the changes to the management of our traditional host venue has all meant there has been uncertainty about the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year we bring back the awards to recognise fantastic achievements of the sporting stars of the Borough and we have teamed up with Everyone Active at Scarborough Sports Village to bring a new digital dimension to nominating family, friends, teammates or fellow club members.

“Anyone with smartphone technology will be able to access the nomination form through a QR code.

“There are 17 award categories where we welcome public nominations to one or more of any of these categories, plus an overall Borough Sporting Winner in memory of Mavis Clayton, a past member of the Sports Council.”

Categories include individual awards across age groups, team awards, inclusive sport awards, coaching and volunteering awards and community inclusion awards. The online form also gives the nominator an opportunity to say why they think the sports person or team deserves the award with a free text box to list or describe their highest achievements in the last 12 months or so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be eligible for an award an individual must be a resident of the Borough of Scarborough and teams must be based in the borough even if they compete in a league or competitions outside the area.

Wilson added: “Every nomination will be processed and counted and the winners selected on merit by the SDSC organising group who have a wealth of sporting experience.

“Nominations are welcome across all forms of sporting activity, not just traditional team sports, but right across the diverse sporting spectrum including emerging sports. We also recognise the efforts of clubs and organisations to build positive attitudes to sport and activity among young people as the foundations of an active life.

“Former Sports Awards winners include Scarborough’s world boxing champion Paul Ingle, Yorkshire and England cricketer Adam Lyth, from Whitby, England Lionesses footballer Beth Mead, from Hinderwell, and former Scarborough RUFC junior Zoe Aldcroft, who is now captain of the England Red Roses Rugby team who tackle Canada in the World Cup final on Sunday.”

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday November 7 at the Spa Complex and nominations close on Wednesday October 1.