Scarborough archer Sarah digs deep to retain National Field Archery Society 3D Championships
Monteith claimed top spot at the National Field Archery Society 3D Championships near Colchester in Essex.
The Scarborough archer said: “The theme of the weekend turned out to be mud, mud and more gloriously squelchy mud! The week prior to the Championships had been a wash out in the area and the woods the courses were set in were already very muddy even before the 500+ competitors arrived on site.
"Saturday was mainly dry with intermittent sunshine and only a very light shower, but Sunday was a very different beast and the already muddy and very slippery woods were made even more treacherous by very heavy drenching thundery downpours mixed with bright sunshine.
"It was a job to stay on your feet, never mind concentrate on shooting well, but somehow I did, and I was pleased to have finished the final day of the Championships with an overall score of 1246 for the 72 targets, coming back from an overnight deficit of four points to win by 44 points.
"We were on our feet and out on the course for six hours each day (shooting 36 targets) with only a quick break for lunch, and I walked 26,000 steps over mixed terrain at the end of the weekend.
"Both courses were well laid and challenging, with some great long shots that really made you think in order to try and estimate the distance.
“After completing two very long days of great courses set in the woodlands, with slopes, trees, foliage to contend with, I was very pleased to have won the Ladies Barebow title for the third time in a row.”