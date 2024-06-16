Scarborough archery star Sarah Monteith has claimed more national glory.

Monteith claimed top spot at the National Field Archery Society 3D Championships near Colchester in Essex.

The Scarborough archer said: “The theme of the weekend turned out to be mud, mud and more gloriously squelchy mud! The week prior to the Championships had been a wash out in the area and the woods the courses were set in were already very muddy even before the 500+ competitors arrived on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Saturday was mainly dry with intermittent sunshine and only a very light shower, but Sunday was a very different beast and the already muddy and very slippery woods were made even more treacherous by very heavy drenching thundery downpours mixed with bright sunshine.

"It was a job to stay on your feet, never mind concentrate on shooting well, but somehow I did, and I was pleased to have finished the final day of the Championships with an overall score of 1246 for the 72 targets, coming back from an overnight deficit of four points to win by 44 points.

"We were on our feet and out on the course for six hours each day (shooting 36 targets) with only a quick break for lunch, and I walked 26,000 steps over mixed terrain at the end of the weekend.

"Both courses were well laid and challenging, with some great long shots that really made you think in order to try and estimate the distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad