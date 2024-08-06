Scarborough archer Sarah Monteith earns gold at English 3D Championships
Monteith said: “I ventured even further afield than usual last weekend to take part in the English 3D Championships, this year hosted by Fort Purbrook Archers in Portsmouth.
"After a six-hour drive in 32c, I arrived at the Victorian fort built in 1860 overlooking the Solent. I have visited Fort Purbrook only once before in 2021, as it is such a long drive from home, but it did not disappoint again and I thoroughly enjoyed the very challenging course that the club had put on.
"I enjoyed shooting through the underground tunnels, in the moat and off the ramparts - it has to be the most unusual of places to shoot!
"I had a great target group to shoot with for the Championships and I shot well throughout the event and shot a qualifying score towards next year's European Championships.
"I also came in first place in the Ladies Traditional category and was awarded the gold English 3D Championship medal.
"I really enjoyed the day and it was worth the 600 mile round trip to compete in it.
"I have also now been selected to represent Great Britain again, at the upcoming World 3D Championships being held in Mokrice, Slovenia.
"I will be part of a seven-strong team flying to Slovenia in late September.”