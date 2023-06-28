Monteith, who is an archer at Archers of East Riding near Driffield, and won the National Field Archery Championship title in Leicestershire a few weeks earlier, travelled to Somerset to compete in the biggest event of the 3D archery calendar.

She said: “I was also representing England as I had been selected to shoot by Archery England as I was the highest scoring lady archer shooting a traditional style bow in the country over the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We competed against the other home nations throughout the weekend.

"This is the second year in a row that I have been selected to shoot for England and I am proud to be able to do it.”

The Championships, held at Ballands Bowmen in Somerset this year, consist of shooting two different courses of 24 targets a day; set to World Archery standards.

The targets are set at unmarked distances in the natural terrain and each archer shoots two arrows per target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monteith said: “The event started on Saturday morning. An archery field course had been set up especially for the event on a challenging piece of land - open ground, slopes, woodland and cross slopes, definitely a course worthy of the British Championships.

"I shot well on Saturday to score 360 for the round and earn myself a good score which saw me being selected to shoot for Great Britain again in the upcoming European 3D Championships being held in Italy this September, as i was the top scoring lady in my category.

"The round took five hours and was shot in scorching and very humid weather, and I was in the lead for the Ladies Traditonal category going into Sunday.

"I shot almost as well on Sunday despite the humidity and heavy rain, finishing with a score of 347 for the round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This gave me an overall total for the championships of 707 and I won the British 3D Championship gold medal by a margin of almost 200 points.