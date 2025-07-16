Scarborough archery star Sarah Monteith wins British 3D title for fourth successive year

Scarborough archery star Sarah Monteith wins the British 3D title for a fourth successive year.

Scarborough archery star Sarah Monteith has won the British 3D Championships for a fourth successive year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British 3D Championships was hosted by a field archery club based in Hampshire.

Monteith said: “I had also been selected to represent England again at this event as the number one ranked lady archer in the United Kingdom in my category during the previous calendar year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having recently competed in and won both the English 3D Championships (held in Somerset) and then the NFAS 3D Championships (held in Nottinghamshire) for the fourth consecutive year, I was keen to continue my winning streak and triumph at the British 3D Championships for a fourth time too.

Scarborough archery star Sarah Monteith in action.

“The weather was looking like being very mixed on the forecast and this proved correct.

“Heavy showers and strong winds interspersed with small windows of sunshine were the order of the day. This made shooting more challenging than normal, but I managed to shoot very consistently on Saturday and was happy with my 350 score which had me placed in first position overnight.

“Although Sunday was an even more demanding course, (and we had a quick enforced break in it, whilst the course was evacuated for lightning ️reasons), I shot well and finished with a total score of 665 for the Championships - I also gained my first qualifying score (of three required) towards next year's World 3D Championships too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My score was enough for me to retain my British Champion title for the fourth time and take the gold medal.

“As the sole female representative for England in the Ladies Traditional category, myself and team mate Steve Allam won the Mixed Traditional Team pairing gold medal, and England won overall in the Home Nations contest too.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the event and it was well worth the almost six-hour drive each way.

“I am now in training and focused on my next international level archery event, as I have been selected to represent Great Britain again at the upcoming European 3D Championships that are taking part in Serbia in late September.”

Anyone interested in trying 3D archery should contact Regent Archers via [email protected]