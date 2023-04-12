Scarborough athlete Paul Sutherns completes gruelling non-stop 200-mile tunnel run

Scarborough runner Paul Sutherns

​Sutherns, who is also known as Salty, is one of the instrumental founders of the popular community running group Run Scarborough.

This amazing achievement was part of an organised nationwide event for the country’s hardcore long-distance runners at the Combe Down Tunnel in Bath. The 200-mile route consisted of non-stop laps of the tunnel, which equated to 100 laps to be completed within 55 hours.

Thirty-two runners started the event, knowing that the number of finishers would diminish as the demands of the challenge exerted a devastating effect on both the body and the mind.

Paul Sutherns in action during the gruelling 200-mile tunnel run.

Paul’s wife Kara said: “The first 26 miles, equivalent to a marathon felt really good and kept him in good spirits, this was still only the beginning as just over six more marathons were to be completed.

“Paul had to manage his time carefully, he knew he had to complete the full 200 miles within 55 hours and he had to factor in time to refuel and take very brief short naps, the latter being a difficult task with the pressure of the event and adrenaline surging.

“All was going well for Paul for the first 120 miles (lap 60), it was at this point that the effects of the challenge started to take a grip with both physical pain and sleep deprivation. He managed to continue until the 150th mile (lap 75) and then he ‘hit the wall’. Paul was suffering pain and exhaustion, however the most difficult part was battling with the mental pressures, the darkness of the early morning tunnel and the sheer loneliness of the environment.

“At mile 160 (lap 80) the physical elements of the challenge now started to take their full effect.

"Combined with the mental pressures, this resulted in a huge blow to Paul’s morale. Paul’s ankles began to swell, resulting in intense pain and the prospect that a potential further 13 hours on the feet with two more marathons remaining was extremely tough."

Although all alone in the tunnel, his support team on the end of the phone comprised of Kara and his closest running friend and co-founder of Run Scarborough Michael Farn.

Messages of support and amazement were flooding in with members of his Run Scarborough group following his progress on the tracking app all weekend.

Kara and Michael were able to lend their support and encouragement, but also relay all the wishes and messages from family, friends and his running community.

This support helped discourage backing out of the challenge and continue to the end.

Kara added: “After what now appeared in the final stages to be a lengthy battle to finish, Paul managed to complete the challenge as one of only five runners to finish with a time of 54 hours and 24 minutes.

