News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
11 minutes ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
19 minutes ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
33 minutes ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
43 minutes ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
12 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim

Scarborough athlete Paul Sutherns completes gruelling non-stop 200-mile tunnel run

Scarborough-based ultra long distance runner Paul Sutherns completed a gruelling and mentally tough non-stop 200-mile running challenge in 54 hours and 24 minutes.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 12th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Scarborough runner Paul SuthernsScarborough runner Paul Sutherns
Scarborough runner Paul Sutherns

​Sutherns, who is also known as Salty, is one of the instrumental founders of the popular community running group Run Scarborough.

This amazing achievement was part of an organised nationwide event for the country’s hardcore long-distance runners at the Combe Down Tunnel in Bath. The 200-mile route consisted of non-stop laps of the tunnel, which equated to 100 laps to be completed within 55 hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thirty-two runners started the event, knowing that the number of finishers would diminish as the demands of the challenge exerted a devastating effect on both the body and the mind.

Paul Sutherns in action during the gruelling 200-mile tunnel run.Paul Sutherns in action during the gruelling 200-mile tunnel run.
Paul Sutherns in action during the gruelling 200-mile tunnel run.
Most Popular

Paul’s wife Kara said: “The first 26 miles, equivalent to a marathon felt really good and kept him in good spirits, this was still only the beginning as just over six more marathons were to be completed.

“Paul had to manage his time carefully, he knew he had to complete the full 200 miles within 55 hours and he had to factor in time to refuel and take very brief short naps, the latter being a difficult task with the pressure of the event and adrenaline surging.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“All was going well for Paul for the first 120 miles (lap 60), it was at this point that the effects of the challenge started to take a grip with both physical pain and sleep deprivation. He managed to continue until the 150th mile (lap 75) and then he ‘hit the wall’. Paul was suffering pain and exhaustion, however the most difficult part was battling with the mental pressures, the darkness of the early morning tunnel and the sheer loneliness of the environment.

“At mile 160 (lap 80) the physical elements of the challenge now started to take their full effect.

"Combined with the mental pressures, this resulted in a huge blow to Paul’s morale. Paul’s ankles began to swell, resulting in intense pain and the prospect that a potential further 13 hours on the feet with two more marathons remaining was extremely tough."

Although all alone in the tunnel, his support team on the end of the phone comprised of Kara and his closest running friend and co-founder of Run Scarborough Michael Farn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Messages of support and amazement were flooding in with members of his Run Scarborough group following his progress on the tracking app all weekend.

Kara and Michael were able to lend their support and encouragement, but also relay all the wishes and messages from family, friends and his running community.

This support helped discourage backing out of the challenge and continue to the end.

Kara added: “After what now appeared in the final stages to be a lengthy battle to finish, Paul managed to complete the challenge as one of only five runners to finish with a time of 54 hours and 24 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He would like to fully express his thanks and appreciation to all the people that supported him, there were even some people he doesn’t know, which he found amazing, this is an aspect that has truly overwhelmed him.

Related topics:Scarborough